Community Groups, Academics Slam Budget Spending On Prisons

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 3:13 pm
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

The community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa has panned the Government’s Budget 2024, which it says completely neglects spending on rehabilitation or support.

“Spending on prisons shows exactly why 2024 is the Backwards Budget. The Department of Corrections was given 600% more money than last year to spend on prison cells, meanwhile spending on rehabilitation went up by less than 0.7%,” said the group’s spokesperson Emmy Rākete, who is also Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Auckland. “This government literally isn’t interested in helping people, and this budget makes that plain.”

Corrections has been budgeted an additional $199,321,000 in new spending on extra prisoners, on top of the existing spending for the current population.

“This budget is a bonanza for the private contractors who will grow fat and happy from building prisons, but it’s nothing but austerity for the working class.”

The Human Rights Commission has had its budget cut by $1.383 million, Legal Aid has been cut by $15 million, and expert advice found that the School Lunches programme will be both reduced in scope and provide less nutritious meals to needy children. Tax cuts will amount to around $5,000,000,000.

“Nicola Willis told the country there was no money, but there’s plenty - it’s just that it’s all going to the rich. This budget is class warfare, rich against poor.”

