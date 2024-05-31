Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homeowners Turn To Cost-Effective Aluminium Window Repainting Amid Recession

Friday, 31 May 2024, 8:34 am
Press Release: Systemex

As New Zealand navigates a recession, homeowners looking to sell their properties are finding innovative ways to enhance their home's appeal without breaking the bank. Systemex, a leading provider of aluminium joinery repainting services, caters to this demand with their cost-effective solutions.

Repainting faded aluminium windows and doors, rather than replacing them, is the sensible choice for homeowner looking to add value. This approach costs around one-third of what it would to replace the joinery, making it an attractive option for homeowners looking for the maximum return on their investment. In addition to the financial benefits, a fresh coat of paint dramatically improves the look of a house, boosting its marketability.

"We see a real opportunity for homeowners wanting to cost effectively refresh their properties before selling" says Philip from Systemex. "It’s long been a secret weapon of property flippers. Our repainting services provide a quick, affordable solution to modernise homes, which is particularly valuable for those looking to sell."

Systemex's services not only enhance a home's look, they also extend the life of the existing aluminium joinery, offering a sustainable alternative to replacement. It’s a cost-effective and eco-friendly home improvement solution.

