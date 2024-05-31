Chapman Tripp Promotes Ten To Senior Associate

Chapman Tripp has announced the promotion of Michael Cardy, Julia Carrington, Laura Green, Tanzam Hossein, Sarah Kettani, Hossein Mehrabi, Rachel Robilliard, Sam Steven, Conor Tinker and Lucia Tolich to Senior Associate, with effect 1 June 2024.

Chief Executive Partner, Pip England, said, “I am delighted to announce these promotions. Each of these lawyers plays an important role at Chapman Tripp, not only through their expertise and effort, but also in what they bring to the culture of the firm. I congratulate each of them on reaching this significant career achievement and thank them for their dedication.”

Michael Cardy works in our Auckland Property & Real Estate team. A commercial property specialist, Michael advises both domestic and international clients on a diverse range of transactions, with a particular focus on complex property acquisitions, disposals and leasing. Before joining Chapman Tripp, Michael worked in venture capital, providing him with the insight and ability to assist clients with the commercial drivers and challenges of their businesses.

Julia Carrington is based in our Christchurch office and works for the Corporate & Commercial team, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and securities law. She advises clients on a wide range of public and private matters including capital raisings, joint ventures and corporate governance.

Laura Green is based in Wellington and specialises in competition, regulatory, and international law. She advises a broad range of clients on regulatory compliance matters, including sanctions. Laura is experienced in engaging with the Commerce Commission on investigations, merger clearances, market studies, and a variety of other competition and consumer issues. Prior to joining Chapman Tripp, Laura worked for a number of international organisations, including NATO and the United Nations.

Tanzam Hossain works in our Auckland Litigation & Dispute Resolution team. Specialising in employment law and health and safety, Tanzam advises clients on a full range of contentious and non-contentious matters. She has acted for employers in health and safety investigations, WorkSafe prosecutions and coronial inquests. Tanzam regularly represents clients at mediation with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and has appeared before the Employment Relations Authority and the Employment Court.

Sarah Kettani works in our Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice, based in Wellington. She specialises in commercial litigation, with a particular interest in complex litigation, insurance law, competition and class action proceedings. Sarah has studied and worked across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia. She most recently spent four years working in Australia focusing on large scale commercial litigation and class actions, where she gained significant trial experience.

Hossein Mehrabi is a registered Trans-Tasman patent attorney and works in our Auckland Patents team. Hossein has almost a decade’s experience working with clients from a wide range of disciplines, with a particular interest in medical devices and innovations in the electrical/electronic engineering space. He assists clients by drafting and prosecuting patent applications and providing advice related to patentability, freedom to operate, infringement and invalidity matters.

Rachel Robilliard works in our Environmental, Planning & Resource Management team, based in Christchurch. She advises on a wide range of legal and strategic issues, spanning major developments, infrastructure, contaminated land, hazardous substances, Māori resource management, local government processes and the allocation and management of water and nutrients. She has appeared as counsel at all levels, including council, Environment Court and Supreme Court level, and represented clients at mediation and informal negotiations. Rachel is from Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki, and is a member of Te Waka Ture, our Māori legal group.

Sam Steven works in our Christchurch Corporate & Commercial team with a special focus on construction and finance. He advises clients across a range of industries on these matters as well as on restructuring and insolvency, commercial contracting, mergers and acquisitions and general commercial law.

Conor Tinker works in our Auckland Tax team. Conor is an experienced tax advisor with a passion for solving novel tax issues for clients in a range of practice areas, including banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions, trusts, property and GST. Conor’s clients include listed companies, banks, private equity, high net worth individuals and not-for-profits.

Lucia Tolich works in our Auckland Property & Real Estate team. Commercially minded and knowledgeable across a broad range of property matters, Lucia is experienced in advising both domestic and offshore clients on complex commercial property transactions, substantial residential and commercial developments, acquisitions, disposals, subdivisions including unit title developments and leasing.

The firm congratulates all of the new Senior Associates on their promotion.

