Natural Health Products NZ Industry Award Winners 2024 Announced
Natural Health Products NZ has announced the winners of its annual industry awards, including the Supreme Award for the best overall entry:
|Supreme Award
|Winner: Vitaco Health NZ
|Forbes Packaging Marketing Award
$2 Million and Over in Sales
|Winner: Vitaco Health NZ
|Cawthron Institute Innovation Award
|Winner: Anagenix
|The New Zealand FernMark Licence Programme Growth Award
|Winner (Large Category):
OraNutrition
Winner (Medium Category): Swisse Wellness
|Corporate Social Responsibility
|Winner: Swisse Wellness
Highly Commended: Tui Balms
Natural Health Products New Zealand is the industry body for Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural health and complementary products sector, representing the industry’s interests locally and abroad.
Awards Head Judge Rod Claycomb, Natural Health Products NZ Director, says: “Yet again, the industry has shown its strength and breadth of expertise through the quality of the applications.
“It doesn’t make the judging easy, but it is impressive to know that the NZ natural health products industry is leading the way in innovation, marketing, growth and sustainability.”