Natural Health Products NZ Industry Award Winners 2024 Announced

Friday, 31 May 2024, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Natural Health Products

Natural Health Products NZ has announced the winners of its annual industry awards, including the Supreme Award for the best overall entry:

Supreme AwardWinner: Vitaco Health NZ
Forbes Packaging Marketing Award
$2 Million and Over in Sales		Winner: Vitaco Health NZ
Cawthron Institute Innovation AwardWinner: Anagenix
The New Zealand FernMark Licence Programme Growth AwardWinner (Large Category): OraNutrition
Winner (Medium Category): Swisse Wellness
Corporate Social ResponsibilityWinner: Swisse Wellness
Highly Commended: Tui Balms

Natural Health Products New Zealand is the industry body for Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural health and complementary products sector, representing the industry’s interests locally and abroad.

Awards Head Judge Rod Claycomb, Natural Health Products NZ Director, says: “Yet again, the industry has shown its strength and breadth of expertise through the quality of the applications.

“It doesn’t make the judging easy, but it is impressive to know that the NZ natural health products industry is leading the way in innovation, marketing, growth and sustainability.”

