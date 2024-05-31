Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A New Identity For Top Auckland Venue

Friday, 31 May 2024, 8:05 pm
Press Release: Cliffside Ltd

Glam Camping At Castaways, one of New Zealand’s first couples glamping venues and one-of a-kind premium conference, retreats and events venue, has changed its name to ‘Cliffside - Conferences, Retreats and Events’.

“The change comes after a desire to realign the business name and vision to its environment - offering memorable experiences by connecting people with the outdoors, in a luxury off-grid fashion”, says Jasmine Shine, owner of Cliffside.

A dream turned to reality for local sisters, Serena and Jasmine Shine, the two took ownership of the initial Glam Camping At Castaways business after Serena and father, Gavin, turned overgrown farmland in to the ornate, rustic oasis it is today.

“Still a family-run business, while our name may be changing, everything else remains the same - our location, our dedicated team, our luxurious experience, and our 5-star service”, explains Serena.

“This is a step forward for our company and a chance to reflect our name, with our unique and diverse Venue that is located on the cliffsides of Karioitahi beach in South West Auckland”, she says.

To celebrate their new identity, Cliffside is giving away a two-night glam camping experience (including the meal package, beer, wine and snacks) - an incredible giveaway valued at over $1,100!

Simply visit ‘@Cliffside Auckland’ on either Facebook or Instagram and visit their pinned rebrand post to follow the steps to enter.

The competition will be drawn on the 1st August 2024 at 5pm.

....

Facts about Cliffside Ltd:

• Cliffside hosts intimate, couples retreat packages or conferences, retreats and events for 24 – 48 guests, making it a versatile, all-inclusive venue to hold your next conference, team-building event, wedding or private celebration

• A Cliffside experience is where luxury meets the breath-taking, rustic outdoors • Cliffside is located just 50 minutes' drive from Auckland’s CBD and airports, offering a unique and memorable experience away from the city escapades

• The new website URL is www.cliffside.co.nz

• The name change took effect on the 20th May 2024.

