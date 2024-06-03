Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ICNZ Welcomes Budget 2024 Resilience Funding

Monday, 3 June 2024, 9:37 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

The Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) is welcoming additional funding in Budget 2024 to invest in building resilient communities affected by the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle events.

"The extreme weather events in early 2023 was New Zealand’s second largest natural disaster and caused immense damage and disruption to lives, property and infrastructure," ICNZ chief executive Kris Faafoi said.

"The measures in Budget 2024 to further invest in infrastructure, emergency management and climate adaptation will help build greater resilience and reduce the risk to people’s lives and property. We know that for every $1 invested in flood resilience we can save $6 in post event costs.

‘We also welcome steps to build up the country’s knowledge of natural hazards by further funding for GeoNet and the National Seismic Hazard Model. It’s important that New Zealand takes a long-term view on the risks from natural hazards as we face the prospect of more frequent and severe events due to climate change.

"Reducing risks to homes and communities before disasters strike is vital to helping keep insurance affordable and accessible in New Zealand. We urge the Government to continue looking at ways to ensure New Zealand is building resilience in the future.

"The ICNZ looks forward to working together with the Government, councils and others to find ways to reduce natural hazards risks to protect people’s lives and assets and build a more resilient New Zealand," Kris Faafoi said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 