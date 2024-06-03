PTI NZ Unveils 2024 Freight Support Programme For Pacific Exporters

Pacific Islands exporters challenged by increasing freight costs (air freight and shipping) for their merchandise exports to New Zealand are now able to apply for the Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand (PTI NZ) Freight Support Package (FSP).

Following overwhelming responses to previous years’ FSP programmes, PTI NZ is once again offering small grants to offset rising freight costs. The programme is intended for Pacific businesses exporting to New Zealand to provide some relief towards the high cost of freight, grow demand for Pacific products in New Zealand, and create trade opportunities.

To qualify for the programme, businesses must be registered and have an export licence from one of the 16 Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) member countries*. Additionally, applicants must be exporting to New Zealand currently or have forward export orders for 2024, provide evidence of freight costs and payments, agree to submit an impact statement and demonstrate community impact and gender-balanced employment.

Announcing the 2024 grant, PTI NZ Trade Commissioner said, “The cost of freight remains relatively high and for small businesses who have no choice but to wear these costs, is testament to their resilience. Our freight subsidy puts resources where they are needed the most. Reactions from recipients over the years is evidence of the need for more of these types of support. The Freight

Support Programme as one of PTI NZ’s core services for Pacific exporters.” Grants will be awarded based on the eligibility requirements and other considerations by the selected panel.

