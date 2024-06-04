Pinning Down The Purchase Price

Dear Selwyn

“Buyer remorse” is on the rise following 12 months of gloomy economic outlook. With buyers looking to clawback perceived overpayments, we are seeing a sharp uptick in disputes over purchase price adjustment mechanisms.

Not all price adjustment mechanisms are created equal. It’s never been so important to understand how to put together fair, clear and dispute-free provisions and how to optimise your chances of success should a disagreement arise.

Join us for a seminar full of practical advice and insights on price adjustment mechanisms. We will delve into:

an overview of the pros and cons of the main mechanisms that are used;

how to prevent the chance of a dispute arising in the first place; and

what to do if there is a disagreement after the deal has completed.



Speakers :

Angela Gatward

As Sale and Purchase Leader at PwC New Zealand, Angela leads a team advising clients on the negotiation, drafting and execution of the financial aspects of their sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) and completion mechanisms.

Tayla Johnston

Tayla is a Senior Associate in our Corporate and Commercial team, advising clients on all aspects of private mergers and acquisitions. She acts for a broad range of clients based both in New Zealand and overseas, regularly advising on complex transactions involving multiple vendors.

Aaron Lloyd

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Aaron is a Partner in our Litigation and Dispute Resolution division. He represents clients in litigation, investigations, and strategic risk management, across a range of areas.

Neil Millar

Neil, a Partner at MinterEllisonRuddWatts, with more than 25 years’ experience in the UK and New Zealand, heads our Auckland corporate practice. He specialises in private equity and private company mergers and acquisitions, as well as advising on practical governance issues, director responsibilities and strategic issues for his clients.

Even Details :

Monday, 10 June 2024

7.30am: Registration and breakfast

8am: Seminar starts

9am: Close

Venue

MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Level 22 PwC Tower

15 Customs Street West

Auckland

Please RSVP by Friday, 7 June 2024

© Scoop Media

