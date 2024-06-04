Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pinning Down The Purchase Price

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 8:18 am
Press Release: MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Dear Selwyn

“Buyer remorse” is on the rise following 12 months of gloomy economic outlook. With buyers looking to clawback perceived overpayments, we are seeing a sharp uptick in disputes over purchase price adjustment mechanisms.

Not all price adjustment mechanisms are created equal. It’s never been so important to understand how to put together fair, clear and dispute-free provisions and how to optimise your chances of success should a disagreement arise.

Join us for a seminar full of practical advice and insights on price adjustment mechanisms. We will delve into:

  • an overview of the pros and cons of the main mechanisms that are used;
  • how to prevent the chance of a dispute arising in the first place; and
  • what to do if there is a disagreement after the deal has completed.
     

Speakers :

Angela Gatward

As Sale and Purchase Leader at PwC New Zealand, Angela leads a team advising clients on the negotiation, drafting and execution of the financial aspects of their sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) and completion mechanisms.

 

Tayla Johnston

Tayla is a Senior Associate in our Corporate and Commercial team, advising clients on all aspects of private mergers and acquisitions. She acts for a broad range of clients based both in New Zealand and overseas, regularly advising on complex transactions involving multiple vendors.

 

Aaron Lloyd

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Aaron is a Partner in our Litigation and Dispute Resolution division. He represents clients in litigation, investigations, and strategic risk management, across a range of areas.  

 

Neil Millar

Neil, a Partner at MinterEllisonRuddWatts, with more than 25 years’ experience in the UK and New Zealand, heads our Auckland corporate practice. He specialises in private equity and private company mergers and acquisitions, as well as advising on practical governance issues, director responsibilities and strategic issues for his clients.

 

Even Details :

Monday, 10 June 2024
7.30am: Registration and breakfast
8am: Seminar starts
9am: Close

Venue
MinterEllisonRuddWatts
Level 22 PwC Tower
15 Customs Street West
Auckland

Please RSVP by Friday, 7 June 2024

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MinterEllisonRuddWatts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 