One New Zealand Appoints Will Graham As New GM Enterprise Sales

One New Zealand has today announced the appointment of Will Graham as its new GM Enterprise Sales, responsible for leading sales and customer relationships with private sector organisations.

William Graham (Photo supplied)

“One New Zealand supports some of the largest and most iconic Kiwi businesses, offering them vital mobility and connectivity solutions that keep New Zealand open for business,” says One NZ Chief Enterprise Director, Mike Purchase.

“A first-rate partnership requires a deep understanding of how our customers operate to better serve their constantly evolving needs. Will brings an owner’s mindset to One New Zealand with deep telco sector expertise. His end-to-end experience across the sales process and passion for building long-term relationships will be invaluable to both One NZ and our customers.”

Will joins One New Zealand from Devoli where he was Director of Sales. His career spans executive leadership roles in sales and service, in both the private and public sectors including Gen-i, Vodafone, Qrious, Network for Learning, and PWC.

“I believe that One NZ truly has the best network experience, with SpaceX being the connectivity competitive advantage. Connectivity is now an essential part of doing business, and I’m excited to join the One NZ team and support some of New Zealand’s largest businesses to thrive.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’m also excited about the leadership element – to support, coach and mentor, and to create a culture of customer focussed sales excellence.”

One NZ provides a range of enterprise connectivity products including unified communication services, managed networks, contact centre and cyber security, as well as partnering with DEFEND, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, AWS and others to provide world-class technology solutions to its customers.

Will is based in Auckland and is part of the One NZ Enterprise leadership team.

© Scoop Media

