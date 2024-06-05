Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Call To Back Kiwi As Insolvencies Soar

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 8:43 am
Press Release: Buy NZ Made

New Zealand businesses are facing unprecedented challenges, with data indicating a concerning number of companies entering liquidation in April.

According to Centrix the number of business liquidations in New Zealand are up 19% year-on-year, with 193 business liquidations across the country recorded in April 2024.

There were 203 company insolvencies recorded in April 2024, up significantly from the 156 recorded during the same period last year. The manufacturing sector saw the highest monthly liquidation total in five years.

Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says the rise in insolvencies raises concerns about the health of the New Zealand business landscape.

"This surge reflects the ongoing economic strain caused by a recession and rising inflation. The closure of companies leads to job losses, reduced investment, and a weakened overall economy.

"Don't wait for your local to shut up shop. Its crucial that consumers and the government support local businesses by choosing to buy NZ made goods and use Kiwi-owned services to help stimulate economic growth."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Buy NZ Made on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 