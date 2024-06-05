Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Submissions On The Resource Management (Extended Duration Of Coastal Permits For Marine Farms) Amendment Bill

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Primary Production Committee

The chairperson of the Primary Production Committee has called for public submissions on the Resource Management (Extended Duration of Coastal Permits for Marine Farms) Amendment Bill.

There are approximately 1,200 existing marine farms in New Zealand that require one or more resource consents (coastal permits) under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) to operate.

The bill would extend the current duration of all coastal permits currently issued under the RMA authorising aquaculture activities by 20 years, but not beyond 2050. The extension would:

  • cover all of the RMA consents (coastal permits) needed for a marine farm to operate
  • apply to all marine farms that hold a current resource consent at the time the bill commences
  • would not extend the duration of any marine farm past 31 December 2050
  • would be granted automatically, without requiring an application from the consent holder

The bill would provide a bespoke mechanism for consent authorities (councils) to review consent conditions of extended consents.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 16 June 2024.

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

