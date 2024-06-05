BusinessNZ Welcomes Moves Towards Improved Holidays Legislation

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said BusinessNZ had worked well with officials, businesses and employees in providing advice to the Government on potential changes to the Holidays Act, including moving to an accruals-based system for implementation.

Mr Hope said suggestions that the Workplace Relations and Safety Minister was considering introducing a system for pro-rating sick leave, given the recent doubling of sick leave entitlements, was also sensible.

"The Minister’s announcement reflects a positive willingness to find a lasting solution to longstanding problems with the Holidays Act."

