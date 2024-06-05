Stuff Signs Partnership With Brodie Kane Media

Stuff Group’s growing audio division has signed a new strategic partnership with Brodie Kane Media, producer of the successful The Girls Uninterrupted and Kiwi Yarns podcasts.

Announcing the news today, Stuff Head of Audio Laura Heathcote said the partnership will provide opportunities for new audio products and sponsorships in an ambitious growth period for Stuff’s audio division. The Girls Uninterrupted podcast is sponsored by Green Cross Health.

“Our podcasts are going from strength to strength - last month we won Best New Audio Product at the International News Media Association’s global awards in London for Newsable; our new crime series The Lost Boy is currently one of the top charting podcasts in Aotearoa and the first of our new paid subscription products,” says Heathcote.

“It’s no secret that Stuff Audio is on a roll and joining forces with Brodie’s exceptional brand talent is a fantastic fit. Brodie’s worked incredibly hard to build strong, loyal audiences for these podcasts and by leveraging the scale and reach of Stuff, these great listens will now reach the ears of even more Kiwis.”

Brodie Kane says: “I get to chat to some of the country’s most captivating personalities for Kiwi Yarns, and talk the walk of everyday women with Gracie Hitchcock and Caitlin Marrett in The Girls Uninterrupted. I’m stoked to be working with Stuff to connect both of these podcasts with more listeners across the motu.

“This is a real pinch-me moment showing how far Brodie Kane Media has come. My podcasts started in the middle of the 2020 lockdown in my bedroom at Waikuku Beach with my Mum and Connor Dog as my chief advisers, and now Brodie Kane Media is partnering with New Zealand’s leading media organisation. I can’t wait to see what this partnership will bring!”

New Zealanders are avid podcast listeners, and the direct, intimate nature of podcasts makes them a key brand channel in Stuff’s ecosystem of products. The integration opportunities on offer create a compelling and engaging platform for brands to own.

