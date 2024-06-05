Finalists Announced For 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™
Finalists in the 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with judges recognising 28 entrants for the mahi they are doing to advance a culture of inclusion in workplaces throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.
Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says it’s encouraging to see a broad range of industry sectors represented as finalists across the seven categories.
“Acknowledging the pressure that the public sector is currently under, it’s gratifying to see several of those organisations have entered the awards and been recognised by our judges for the work they are doing to ensure they have the diverse talent required to deliver first-class services to all New Zealanders.”
There are also finalists from the FMCG sector, local government, the health and education sectors, the infrastructure sector, the professional services sector, the automative industry, the travel and insurance sectors, and the community sector.
“It’s reassuring that, despite operating in a tough economy, New Zealand workplaces recognise that good business outcomes depend on putting their people at the heart of what they do.”
The award winners will be announced in Auckland on Wednesday, August 28.
Here is a full list of this year’s finalists.
Leadership Award
Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland
Diverse Talent Award
Auckland University of Technology
Jacobs
KPMG
Inclusive Workplace Award
Ara Poutama Aotearoa Department of Corrections
Foodstuffs North Island
New Zealand Intelligence Community
Te Toi Mahana
Watercare
Respectful Culture Award
Aurecon
DUAL New Zealand Limited
New Zealand Lotteries Commission (Lotto NZ)
Tauranga City Council
Tui Raumata
Turners Automotive Group
Ngā Āhuatanga o Te Tiriti Tohu
Ratonga Ahi me ngā Ohotata i Aotearoa Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission
Ventia
Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation
Impact Award
Araraurangi Air New Zealand
DLA Piper New Zealand
Foodstuffs North Island
Pacific Island Community Trust Bay of Plenty
Diversity Champion Award
Ed Collett, Araraurangi Air New Zealand
Martin King, Pride Pledge
Naomi Manu, Auraki Group Limited
Tania Domett, Cogo
Tracy Morris, Trade Me