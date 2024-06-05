Finalists Announced For 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™

Finalists in the 2024 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with judges recognising 28 entrants for the mahi they are doing to advance a culture of inclusion in workplaces throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says it’s encouraging to see a broad range of industry sectors represented as finalists across the seven categories.

“Acknowledging the pressure that the public sector is currently under, it’s gratifying to see several of those organisations have entered the awards and been recognised by our judges for the work they are doing to ensure they have the diverse talent required to deliver first-class services to all New Zealanders.”

There are also finalists from the FMCG sector, local government, the health and education sectors, the infrastructure sector, the professional services sector, the automative industry, the travel and insurance sectors, and the community sector.

“It’s reassuring that, despite operating in a tough economy, New Zealand workplaces recognise that good business outcomes depend on putting their people at the heart of what they do.”

The award winners will be announced in Auckland on Wednesday, August 28.

Here is a full list of this year’s finalists.

Leadership Award

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland

Diverse Talent Award

Auckland University of Technology

Jacobs

KPMG

Inclusive Workplace Award

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ara Poutama Aotearoa Department of Corrections

Foodstuffs North Island

New Zealand Intelligence Community

Te Toi Mahana

Watercare

Respectful Culture Award

Aurecon

DUAL New Zealand Limited

New Zealand Lotteries Commission (Lotto NZ)

Tauranga City Council

Tui Raumata

Turners Automotive Group

Ngā Āhuatanga o Te Tiriti Tohu

Ratonga Ahi me ngā Ohotata i Aotearoa Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission

Ventia

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation

Impact Award

Araraurangi Air New Zealand

DLA Piper New Zealand

Foodstuffs North Island

Pacific Island Community Trust Bay of Plenty

Diversity Champion Award

Ed Collett, Araraurangi Air New Zealand

Martin King, Pride Pledge

Naomi Manu, Auraki Group Limited

Tania Domett, Cogo

Tracy Morris, Trade Me

© Scoop Media

