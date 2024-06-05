Pacific Trade Invest NZ Launches Comprehensive Market Insight Reports To Boost Trade For Pacific Island Producers

Auckland, New Zealand – Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) New Zealand is excited to announce the launch of an extensive series of market insight quick-reference guides for key Pacific Island products. The market insight guides have been designed to promote trade and export from the Pacific, showcasing opportunities in the New Zealand market. The reports provide invaluable market intelligence across various products, helping Pacific Island growers improve their understanding of import regulations, buyer requirements, export processes and much more.

Releasing the reference guides, Glynis Miller, PTI NZ Trade and Investment Commissioner said, “Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand is committed to empowering Pacific Island businesses by providing them with the tools and insights needed to succeed in international markets. Our comprehensive market insight reports are designed to bridge the information gap and create new opportunities for trade and growth.”

Empowering Pacific Island Producers

The newly launched market insight reports cover key Pacific Island products, including ginger, root crops (such as taro, cassava, and plantain), turmeric, papaya, pineapple, Tahitian limes and coconuts. More reports will be launched in the coming months. Each report offers detailed analysis on market trends, buyer requirements, and regulatory standards, ensuring Pacific Island producers are well-equipped to meet the demands of international markets.

Key Highlights from the Market Insight Reports

Market Trends: Across all reports, there is a strong emphasis on the growing demand for organic, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced products. The insights highlight emerging opportunities in value-added products, such as beverages, health and wellness items, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.

The reports provide detailed import statistics, showcasing significant volumes of these products already entering New Zealand from the Pacific Islands. This data underscores the strong market potential and the opportunities for increased exports from the Pacific region.

Quality standards and packaging requirements are thoroughly outlined, emphasizing the need for high-quality, well-packaged products to meet New Zealand's stringent biosecurity regulations. Regular communication and consistency in supply are key factors for success.

Quality standards and packaging requirements are thoroughly outlined, emphasizing the need for high-quality, well-packaged products to meet New Zealand’s stringent biosecurity regulations. Regular communication and consistency in supply are key factors for success. Regulatory Guidance: Comprehensive advice on biosecurity requirements, food safety standards, and import procedures helps Pacific Island exporters navigate the complexities of the New Zealand market. This guidance ensures that producers can meet all necessary regulations and maintain high standards of product quality.

Supporting Sustainable Trade

PTI New Zealand’s market insight reports are part of a broader strategy to support sustainable trade and economic growth in the Pacific region. By providing actionable market intelligence, PTI New Zealand aims to facilitate greater market access for Pacific Island producers, fostering economic resilience and development. PTI NZ recognises the invaluable assistance by the NZ Ministry of Primary Industries.

Download the reports here: The NZ Market Insights reports is available on www.pacifictradeinvest.com/en/blue-pacific-portal/

About Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand

Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand is dedicated to promoting sustainable economic development in the Pacific Islands by facilitating trade and investment opportunities. Through initiatives like the market insight reports, PTI New Zealand connects Pacific Island producers with global markets, fostering growth and prosperity in the region. PTI New Zealand is an agency of Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) and is funded by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

The Pacific Trade Invest Network of offices operates in Sydney, Australia; Beijing, People’s Republic of China; Geneva, Switzerland and Auckland, New Zealand, supporting 16 Blue Pacific Forum countries: the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

For more information, please contact: Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand Level 3, 5 Short Street, Newmarket, Auckland, 1023 PO Box 109 395, Newmarket, Auckland, 1149 Phone: +64 9 529 5165 Website: www.pacifictradeinvest.com

