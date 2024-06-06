Powerball Rolls Over: $50 Million Must Be Won This Saturday

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be a mind-blowing $50 million – and must be won.

Under Lotto NZ game rules, if the jackpot reaches $50 million it can’t roll over and a Must Be Won draw must be held on the next draw date.

In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins Powerball First Division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

Meanwhile, six Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location New World Whangaparāoa Whangaparāoa Eastridge Lotto Auckland New World Papakura Papakura Drury Lane Lotto Superette Drury MyLotto Bay of Plenty Bayfair Lotto Mount Maunganui

Strike Four was also won tonight by three lucky Strike players from Auckland, Gisborne, and Ashburton. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Botany Junction Four Square in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Gisborne and Ashburton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

“We know this is an exciting time for Kiwis all around the country and we definitely see more people join the game for a Must Be Won draw.

“We would like to remind people that it only takes one ticket to be in to win and we’re encouraging all players not to spend more than they can afford – you only need to spend $6 to buy a Powerball ticket,” says Lotto NZ Head of Corporate Communications, Lucy Fullarton.

“We know stores will be busy from mid-afternoon on Saturday. We also expect the last hour before sales close at 7:30pm to be particularly busy online. Our best advice for anyone wanting to grab a ticket to be in to win is to get in early and avoid those busy times,” she says.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

