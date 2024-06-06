We're Turning 9 And Celebrating With Sparkling Savings And Community Care!

It's a remarkable milestone for us at Premium Clean New Zealand as we turn nine this June! This significant event is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch cleaning services and our enduring relationship with you, our valued customers. We're hosting a month-long celebration filled with sparkling-clean homes and community care initiatives to mark this occasion.

Experience the Exclusive Premium Clean Difference at a Discount: For this month only, we're offering a generous $40 off on all our cleaning services! This is your exclusive chance to enjoy our premium services at a more affordable price. Simply use the code OMG at checkout and get ready to see the difference in your home.

Supporting Cancer Patients: As part of our anniversary celebration, we're making a real difference in the lives of cancer patients across New Zealand. We understand the challenges they face, and we want to help. That's why we're offering free cleaning services to these brave individuals, allowing them to focus on their well-being while we care for their cleaning needs. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Something sparkly is coming! But wait, there's more! We've got a special announcement coming up at the end of June – a surprise that's sure to make your homes even more sparkling! Stay tuned for something exciting!

Share the #9SparklingYears Sparkle: We love seeing your happy & clean homes! Share your experience with Premium Clean on social media using the hashtag #9SparklingYears.

Here's to Nine Years of Making New Zealand Shine! We're incredibly grateful for your continued support over the past nine years. We're committed to providing exceptional cleaning services and building a cleaner, brighter future for everyone.

For more information about our anniversary celebrations, please visit our website at 9th Anniversary - Exclusive ‘Promo OMG’ Deals! - Premium Clean or contact us at media@premiumclean.co.nz

About Premium Clean New Zealand:

We've delivered reliable, high-quality cleaning solutions tailored to your specific needs for nine years. Whether it's your home or commercial space, we always ensure a sparkling finish.

