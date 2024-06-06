Iron Bridge Property Group Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence

Photo/Supplied

Iron Bridge Property Group, a family-owned and run business, is thrilled to celebrate its 20th anniversary. This milestone celebrates two decades of growth, an ongoing commitment to customer-centric property management and sales and creating a lasting impact on the property industry in New Zealand.

Celebrating Two Decades of Excellence

Founded in 2003 by Brent and Sue Smith, Iron Bridge Property Group has built a reputation for excellence in property management and real estate. Over the past twenty years, the company has grown to manage approximately 2,400 investment properties across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Their boutique sales departments and personalised approach have set them apart in a competitive industry.

Adam Smith, Principal and Director of Iron Bridge Real Estate, reflects on the journey: “We’re a family business, and I think the three of us –Brent, Pam and myself – work well together. We’ve stayed grounded and surrounded ourselves with like-minded individuals who share our values. This ethos is reflected in our customer feedback and the awards we’ve received over the years.”

Pam Marshall, Managing Director, adds: “We prioritise people first, whether they are clients, staff or business partners. This philosophy has been central to our success and is evident in our customer satisfaction ratings. Our team’s compassion and dedication to service have helped us stand out in the industry.”

Iron Bridge Origins

When Brent and Sue Smith started Iron Bridge Property Group, they wanted a name that showed their values of strength, innovation, and connecting people with property. They were inspired by the Iron Bridge in Shropshire, England. Built in 1779, this famous bridge was the world’s first cast-iron arch bridge and changed bridge design around the world. The Iron Bridge is also close to Ludstone Estate, where the Smith family herald from, making it a special and meaningful choice. This bridge represents the strong foundations, innovation, and connections that Iron Bridge Property Group is all about.

Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Milestones

Iron Bridge has faced its share of challenges, including natural disasters and regulatory changes. Yet, their ability to navigate these difficulties with expertise and crisis management skills has been a testament to their resilience.

Pam highlights their achievements: “We’re enormously proud of reaching our 20-year milestone and the recognition we’ve received. Winning awards isn’t everything, but it validates our approach and the hard work of our team. We’ve built a supportive and collaborative culture underpinned by robust systems and processes, that supports innovation and continuous improvement.”

Adam shares, “The Christchurch earthquakes and the pandemic were significant challenges. However, our crisis management experience allowed us to adapt quickly and maintain our service quality. Our systems and processes, developed over years, have been instrumental in overcoming these obstacles.”

Taking a Different Approach

Iron Bridge Property Group sets itself apart from industry norms in several significant ways. Unlike many real estate companies, Iron Bridge does not charge their clients a fee to market the property they are selling, saving clients many thousands of dollars per advertising campaign.

Additionally, they avoid holding auctions, which can risk underselling properties. Instead, they operate under a No Sale, No Charge policy, ensuring clients are not financially burdened if their property does not sell.

Furthermore, despite there being no regulatory requirement within the property management industry, Iron Bridge voluntarily audits its three offices, together with being a member of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand for both property management and sales. These practices demonstrate Iron Bridge’s commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and client satisfaction.

Revealing the Secret to Iron Bridge’s Enduring Success

With the ups and downs of the real estate industry, it’s no small achievement to sustain success over two decades. The secret to Iron Bridge’s enduring success lies in its family-oriented approach and people-first philosophy. Adam explains, “We can teach people the skills to become property managers and salespeople, but we can’t show them how to uphold strong morals and values, essentially how to be a ‘nice person’. Our success is often related to how we make our customers feel, showing compassion and care.” Pam elaborates, “Putting people first, whether they are clients or staff, is at the heart of everything we do. This approach has helped us build a loyal and dedicated team and maintain high customer satisfaction.”

Looking to the Future

As Iron Bridge looks forward to the next two decades, the company remains committed to providing high-quality client experiences and staying ahead in the market. Recently, Iron Bridge has updated its branding, modernising its logo, website, and signage to reflect the company’s forward looking goals. Adam sees a future of continued growth and adaptation: “We are dedicated to enhancing our services and maintaining our client-first approach. Our goal is to continue being a trusted name in property management and real estate.” Pam echoes this sentiment: “Our vision for the future is to keep improving and innovating. We are focused on maintaining our high standards and ensuring that our clients and employees feel valued and supported.”

About Iron Bridge Property Group

Iron Bridge Property Group is a family-owned and run residential property business managing approximately 2,400 investment properties in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Founded in 2003, Iron Bridge is renowned for its customer-driven policies, ethical practices, and exceptional service. The company features boutique sales departments in each office and has received numerous accolades for its outstanding employer practices and customer service.

Recent Awards:

