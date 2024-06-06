Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
OneAdvanced Completes The Integration Of Three Australian Software Companies As It Repositions The Company

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 2:22 pm
Press Release: OneAdvanced

 

Adam Bowles, Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, OneAdvanced (Photo-Supplied)

A leading provider of sector-focused software, OneAdvanced, has marked a significant milestone by successfully integrating the three Australian software companies it acquired: Portt, Mitrefinch and Science Warehouse. This achievement will drive the company's growth and enhance the value it delivers to customers across multiple vertical sectors.

The successful integration of these three entities into OneAdvanced Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) is testament to the quality leadership and critical expertise at the helm of the innovative technology companies it acquired. Now integrated into the OneAdvanced brand, Adam Bowles will lead the entire ANZ business as Managing Director, bringing to bear his many years' experience running the ANZ arm of the UK-headquartered business.

As part of this strategic integration, OneAdvanced has launched six sector-focused software portfolios that bring together the end-to-end processes that power their customers' businesses in the region, enabling them to drive greater productivity and improve collaboration whilst delivering a great user experience. OneAdvanced’s deep sector knowledge powers six sectors in the ANZ region:

  • Higher and Further Education - improving the learner experience.
  • Government - delivering citizen-first services.
  • Research Institutes – being at the forefront of innovation.
  • Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics - ensuring supply-chain excellence.
  • Mining – enabling automation of the workforce and all back-office functions.
  • Healthcare - supporting frontline patient services.

Roy Wood, Chief Commercial Officer, OneAdvanced, said: “As part of our evolution to serve customers’ needs, we are modernising how we deliver our software to power the world of work. It solidifies our commitment to helping companies thrive in today’s fast-paced, evolving, and digital world in some of the most critical sectors of society. We focus on realising a positive impact on the lives of millions of people every day. In addition to our technological investments, we have taken the opportunity with the launch of these sector-focused solutions to rebrand as OneAdvanced.”

“The sales and support teams at OneAdvanced ANZ are highly motivated by our new portfolio and platform approach. We look forward to continuing to work with our current and future customers to offer SaaS solutions that power the world of work,” said Adam Bowles, Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, OneAdvanced.

© Scoop Media

