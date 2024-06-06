Boomi Appoints Jessica Soisson As Chief Financial Officer

Sydney, Australia., — June 6, 2024 — Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Jessica Soisson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for overseeing Boomi’s financial operations, including financial planning, order and risk management, treasury, tax and financial reporting.

Jessica Soisson. Photo/Supplied

Soisson, who previously served as Chief Accounting Officer at Boomi, is now expanding her role to include the CFO position, while continuing to report to Arlen Shenkman. Shenkman will continue in his role as President of Boomi, maintaining responsibilities for Finance, HR, IT, and Legal. He will also broaden his focus on operational excellence, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, board relations, and preparing Boomi for its next stage of growth.

"At Boomi, we're leading the way as the premier integration solution, vital for transformative success,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “While Arlen leads the charge to take Boomi to new heights, we are excited to promote Jessica to Chief Financial Officer. Her extensive experience and proven track record in financial leadership make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that her expertise will play a key role in driving our financial strategy and supporting our ongoing growth and success."

A seasoned leader across fast-paced, multinational organisations, Soisson brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, operations, diligence, acquisitions and divestitures, and business process design.

Most recently, Soisson held the position of Chief Accounting Officer at Boomi. Prior to Boomi, she was Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller at Citrix Systems, and she also served in a managerial role at Arthur Andersen.

"I am honoured to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer at this incredibly dynamic and innovative company,” said Jessica Soisson, Chief Financial Officer at Boomi. “I look forward to contributing to our strategic vision and working with our talented team to enhance financial performance and continue to drive sustainable growth. My commitment is to ensure we achieve our objectives and continue to deliver outstanding results for our stakeholders, customers, and partners.”

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

