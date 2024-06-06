Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi Appoints Jessica Soisson As Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Boomi

Sydney, Australia., — June 6, 2024 — Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the appointment of Jessica Soisson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for overseeing Boomi’s financial operations, including financial planning, order and risk management, treasury, tax and financial reporting.

Jessica Soisson. Photo/Supplied

Soisson, who previously served as Chief Accounting Officer at Boomi, is now expanding her role to include the CFO position, while continuing to report to Arlen Shenkman. Shenkman will continue in his role as President of Boomi, maintaining responsibilities for Finance, HR, IT, and Legal. He will also broaden his focus on operational excellence, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, board relations, and preparing Boomi for its next stage of growth.

"At Boomi, we're leading the way as the premier integration solution, vital for transformative success,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “While Arlen leads the charge to take Boomi to new heights, we are excited to promote Jessica to Chief Financial Officer. Her extensive experience and proven track record in financial leadership make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that her expertise will play a key role in driving our financial strategy and supporting our ongoing growth and success."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A seasoned leader across fast-paced, multinational organisations, Soisson brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, operations, diligence, acquisitions and divestitures, and business process design.

Most recently, Soisson held the position of Chief Accounting Officer at Boomi. Prior to Boomi, she was Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller at Citrix Systems, and she also served in a managerial role at Arthur Andersen.

"I am honoured to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer at this incredibly dynamic and innovative company,” said Jessica Soisson, Chief Financial Officer at Boomi. “I look forward to contributing to our strategic vision and working with our talented team to enhance financial performance and continue to drive sustainable growth. My commitment is to ensure we achieve our objectives and continue to deliver outstanding results for our stakeholders, customers, and partners.”

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about the Boomi Enterprise Platform
  • Follow Boomi on X(Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 