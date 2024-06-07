NZ Rent A Car Boosts Picton's Accessibility With Comprehensive Car Hire Services

NZ Rent A Car is delighted to announce the expansion of its car hire services in Picton, further enhancing travel experiences for visitors and residents alike.

This initiative aims to provide seamless access to the breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the Marlborough region. With an array of modern, well-maintained vehicles suitable for any journey, the Picton branch emphasizes personalised service to match every traveller's needs.

Special features include flexible booking options, detailed travel guidance for exploring local attractions, and commitment to high standards of customer care.

For more about what the Picton branch offers, including vehicle options and additional services, visit NZRAC’s Picton car hire page.

