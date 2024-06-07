Kiingitanga Celebrates Maaori Kiwifruit Exporters Success In Hawai’i

Maaori kiwifruit growers were honoured to host Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII at the launch of the 2024 export season in Hawai’i today.

Kiingitanga spokesman Ngira Simmonds says the event was a proud moment for Maaori exporters and indigenous-based trade.

“The success of Maaori kiwifruit exporters to Hawai’i is mana Motuhake in action, which the Kiingitanga is very keen to promote on the national and international stage.

“As people of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, we have always been innovators, explorers and traders and today’s launch of the export season to Hawai’i is testament to that heritage.”

Māori Kiwifruit Growers Chairman Anaru Timutimu says it was an honour to have the support of Kiingi Tuhetia to showcase Pacific connections through trade.

“We are committed to advancing Maaori participation in the kiwifruit industry and supporting Maaori landowners to enhance the wellbeing of their land and people. This is underpinned by our deep connection with the communities of Aotearoa and indigenous peoples worldwide.”

Mr Timutimu says Maaori were very good growers, storytellers and traders who stood out on the international stage.

“Our aspiration is to get more Maaori growers involved in the whole value chain from growing and operations to marketing and pricing.”

Māori Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated took over the Hawaiian market from Zespri International last year and will export 30 percent more product this year, with 100,000 trays of green and gold kiwifruit.

The organisation is also exploring other export destinations in South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

