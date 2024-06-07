Calling All Female-identifying Changemakers

Female leaders make the world better. Decades worth of research proves it.

Yet they continue to encounter systemic barriers, gender bias, and imposter syndrome.

We're doing something about it.

We're launching the Female Founders Forum - a transformative seven-month personal development programme that addresses these barriers and empowers female-identifying leaders from across the Waikato to grow their capacity, confidence, and kete of tools, knowledge, and resources

Learn more

The programme is specifically designed for females who are leading change-making initiatives and dual-purpose businesses that are already paving the way to a just and sustainable world.

Through workshops, speaker sessions, a Sisterhood System, and 1:1 coaching, participants will:

Connect with fellow leaders to celebrate wins and navigate challenges together.

Build their skillset and knowledge on relevant topics such as marketing, financial planning, branding and storytelling.

Hone their leadership abilities and cultivate a strong sense of self-awareness, empowerment, and resilience.

Build a robust support network of mentors, advisors, and collaborators.

Develop a clear vision and strategic roadmap for personal and professional growth.

Feel more equipped and confident than ever to create positive impact at scale.

The programme begins on June 21, and applications are open NOW.

If you're a female-identifying leader who is playing a key role within a business, organisation, or project that is addressing one of the Sustainable Development Goals ... or if you know someone who is ... we'd love to hear from you.

Learn more and apply

Strictly limited to 15 places. Apply by June 14. $1,500 investment. Scholarships are available.

