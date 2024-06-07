Lane Street Studios Named Wellington Exporter Of The Year

Upper Hutt film production business Lane Street Studios has been crowned Exporter of the Year at this year’s 2024 ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export awards.

The awards celebrate exporting excellence, with winners recognised for innovation, growth, sustainability and strategy. This year’s event saw a record number of entrants and attendees.

Lane Street Studios picked up the coveted supreme award, ASB Exporter of the year, as well as the award for Southeast-Asia CAPE Best Emerging Business.

Since opening in 2022, Lane Street Studios has become a major player in international screen production, bringing in export revenue from clients in America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

ExportNZ Executive Director Josh Tan praised the company’s strategy under CEO Kristy Grant.

"Lane Street Studios is a recent entrant into the creative exports market, and their win tonight is a significant achievement and exemplifies the hard work, perseverance, and commitment Kristy Grant and team have shown during an incredibly difficult period of time," he says.

The judges recognised the company’s vision, infrastructure investment and commitment to education in the screen production industry.

They praised Lane Street as a unique one-stop-shop for screen production, helping drive collaboration with the potential to support 2000 jobs.

"Lane Street already has plans to expand, and we cannot wait to see what Kristy and the team have in store for the sector and the Wellington region," says Tan.

Nearly 200 guests attended last night’s awards at Parliament’s Banquet Hall.

"The simplified entry process has resulted in a record number of entries this year, making it even more challenging for the judges to select the winners," says ASB Head of Trade Finance Mike Aktin.

"We were impressed by the breadth of business categories and the quality of the finalists’ presentations. From the traditional FMCG sector, through autoimmune diagnostics, recyclable metals, hunting apparel, to the heady heights of international screen production; Wellington has done itself proud this year," says Atkins.

The CentrePort Wellington Best Established Business award went to scrap metal recycling company Macaulay Metals.

Outdoor apparel company Hunters Element was honoured twice, picking up the ContainerCo. Excellence in Sustainability and Wellington Airport Excellence in Innovation awards.

AROTEC Diagnostics rounded out the honours, winning the Buy NZ Made Judges’ Choice award.

ExportNZ Executive Director Josh Tan paid tribute to all this year’s winners and finalists.

"ExportNZ would like to extend our congratulations to our other winners on the night; Hunters Element, Macaulay Metals, and AROTEC Diagnostics, as well as our finalists in each category. The global trading environment continues to be a challenge to navigate, so we commend these local businesses on hard work and perseverance," says Tan.

ASB Head of Finance Mike Atkin says the awards are a moment to celebrate.

"The purpose of these awards is to take a moment to step away from the daily grind, to stop, and recognise the tireless work and achievements of the export community. ASB is proud to continue our support of the Wellington Export Awards and to celebrate the export champions who make a significant contribution to New Zealand’s economy," says Atkin.

Full List of Winners (& Finalists)

- Southeast-Asia CAPE Best Emerging Business Award: LANE STREET STUDIOS (Arcanum AI, Zerode Bikes, Waitoa Beer, nil products)

- CentrePort Wellington Best Established Business: MACAULAY METALS (AROTEC Diagnostics, Snorkel NZ)

- ContainerCo Excellence in Sustainability: HUNTERS ELEMENT (nil products, Epi-interactive)

- Wellington Airport Excellence in Innovation: HUNTERS ELEMENT (Arcanum AI, Reveal-Undermaps, Zerode Bikes, Epi-interactive)

- Buy NZ Made Judges’ Choice: AROTEC DIAGNOSTICS

- ASB Exporter of the Year: LANE STREET STUDIOS

The judges were:

- ExportNZ Chair David Boyd

- NZTE Customer Manager and Regional Manager (Food, Beverage & Consumer Goods Central North Island) Tina Leung

- ASB Head of Trade Finance Mike Atkin

© Scoop Media

