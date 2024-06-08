Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Exploring The Future Of Kitchen Design With Ultimate Living’s Custom Solutions

Saturday, 8 June 2024, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Ultimate Living

The landscape of kitchen design has evolved significantly, with an increasing number of New Zealand homeowners seeking custom solutions that combine aesthetics with functionality. Ultimate Living, a key player in the home design industry, continues to set the standard with its comprehensive range of custom kitchens in Auckland.

Reflecting on the current trends, the focus has shifted towards creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also highly functional and tailored to the unique needs of each homeowner. Ultimate Living’s offerings in this area are distinguished by their incorporation of advanced European design principles, thanks to their exclusive partnerships with renowned German brands Schüller and Next125.

These kitchen collections are celebrated for their innovative use of space, sustainable materials, and ergonomic design. Ultimate Living’s approach goes beyond traditional aesthetics, emphasising the integration of technology and adaptability to suit diverse lifestyles and cooking habits. This philosophy ensures that each kitchen is not just a part of the home but a central, dynamic space tailored to enhance daily living.

Homeowners looking to upgrade their kitchens or design new ones can explore the possibilities with Ultimate Living through a visit to their Auckland showroom. The showroom offers a firsthand look at the variety of designs available, from minimalist modern kitchens to more traditional, luxuriously detailed installations.

For those interested in seeing how these innovative kitchen designs can transform a home, further details are available on Ultimate Living's website. Explore the full range of options and start planning your dream kitchen today at custom kitchens in Auckland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ultimate Living on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 