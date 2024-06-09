Lotto NZ’s $50m Must Be Won Draw: Where The Winning Tickets Were Sold

What a night New Zealand!

A few lucky Kiwis woke up as freshly minted multi-millionaires this morning, and here’s where the winning tickets were sold.

Seven lucky Powerball players have each won a $7.18 million share of last night’s mammoth $50 million Must Be Won Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division.

Each prize is made up of $7,155,649 million from Powerball First and Second Divisions and $24,392 from Lotto Second Division, making it a total prize of $7,180,041.

The winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland Woolworths Metro Auckland Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland MyLotto (x2) Auckland Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton New World Hastings Hastings

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $71,429 share of Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto First Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x3) Auckland Rockys Superette Auckland Paper Plus Mt Maunganui Tauranga MyLotto Hamilton New World Westend Rotorua MyLotto Gisborne Woolworths Hastings Hastings MyLotto Wellington Rangiora New World Supermarket Rangiora New World Three Parks Wanaka Lumsden Four Square Lumsden Fresh Choice Green Island Dunedin

Forty-one other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $24,392 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location New World Mangawhai Mangawhai Woolworths Orewa Orewa Woolworths Highland Park Auckland MyLotto (x5) Auckland Caltex Mangere Auckland Meg Star Auckland Pak n Save Botany Auckland Moshims Superette Auckland Patumahoe Four Square Auckland MyLotto Hamilton St Andrews Dairy Hamilton New World Cambridge Cambridge Bayfair Lotto Mount Maunganui MyLotto (x2) Tauranga MyLotto Bay of Plenty Pak N Save Taupo Taupō MyLotto New Plymouth Fitzroy Lotto & Mags New Plymouth Pak N Save Hastings Hastings Tamatea Pak n Save Napier Trafalgar Lotto Whanganui MyLotto (x2) Upper Hutt MyLotto (x2) Wellington Four Square Brightwater Brightwater MyLotto Nelson MyLotto Marlborough Rakaia Mobil Rakaia MyLotto (x2) Canterbury St Martins New World Supermarket Christchurch New World Halswell Christchurch MyLotto Ashburton MyLotto Queenstown Lakes New World Balclutha Balclutha

Strike Four was also won last night by a player from Auckland who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Jalaram Dairy in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Congratulations to all our lucky winners!

