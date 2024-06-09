Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Lotto NZ’s $50m Must Be Won Draw: Where The Winning Tickets Were Sold

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

What a night New Zealand!

A few lucky Kiwis woke up as freshly minted multi-millionaires this morning, and here’s where the winning tickets were sold.

Seven lucky Powerball players have each won a $7.18 million share of last night’s mammoth $50 million Must Be Won Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division.

Each prize is made up of $7,155,649 million from Powerball First and Second Divisions and $24,392 from Lotto Second Division, making it a total prize of $7,180,041.

The winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
Pak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
Woolworths MetroAuckland
Royal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
MyLotto (x2)Auckland
Shop Rite DairyHamilton
New World HastingsHastings

Fourteen lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $71,429 share of Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto First Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto (x3)Auckland
Rockys SuperetteAuckland
Paper Plus Mt MaunganuiTauranga
MyLottoHamilton
New World WestendRotorua
MyLottoGisborne
Woolworths HastingsHastings
MyLottoWellington
Rangiora New World SupermarketRangiora
New World Three ParksWanaka
Lumsden Four SquareLumsden
Fresh Choice Green IslandDunedin
Forty-one other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $24,392 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
New World MangawhaiMangawhai
Woolworths OrewaOrewa
Woolworths Highland ParkAuckland
MyLotto (x5)Auckland 
Caltex MangereAuckland
Meg StarAuckland
Pak n Save BotanyAuckland
Moshims SuperetteAuckland
Patumahoe Four SquareAuckland
MyLottoHamilton
St Andrews DairyHamilton
New World CambridgeCambridge
Bayfair LottoMount Maunganui
MyLotto (x2)Tauranga
MyLottoBay of Plenty
Pak N Save TaupoTaupō
MyLottoNew Plymouth
Fitzroy Lotto & MagsNew Plymouth
Pak N Save HastingsHastings
Tamatea Pak n SaveNapier
Trafalgar LottoWhanganui
MyLotto (x2)Upper Hutt
MyLotto (x2)Wellington
Four Square BrightwaterBrightwater
MyLottoNelson
MyLottoMarlborough
Rakaia MobilRakaia
MyLotto (x2)Canterbury
St Martins New World SupermarketChristchurch
New World HalswellChristchurch
MyLottoAshburton
MyLottoQueenstown Lakes
New World BalcluthaBalclutha

Strike Four was also won last night by a player from Auckland who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Jalaram Dairy in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Congratulations to all our lucky winners!

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
