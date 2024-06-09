Lotto NZ’s $50m Must Be Won Draw: Where The Winning Tickets Were Sold
What a night New Zealand!
A few lucky Kiwis woke up as freshly minted multi-millionaires this morning, and here’s where the winning tickets were sold.
Seven lucky Powerball players have each won a $7.18 million share of last night’s mammoth $50 million Must Be Won Powerball jackpot. There were no Powerball First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division.
Each prize is made up of $7,155,649 million from Powerball First and Second Divisions and $24,392 from Lotto Second Division, making it a total prize of $7,180,041.
The winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
Fourteen lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $71,429 share of Lotto First Division. The winning Lotto First Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x3)
|Auckland
|Rockys Superette
|Auckland
|Paper Plus Mt Maunganui
|Tauranga
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|New World Westend
|Rotorua
|MyLotto
|Gisborne
|Woolworths Hastings
|Hastings
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|Rangiora New World Supermarket
|Rangiora
|New World Three Parks
|Wanaka
|Lumsden Four Square
|Lumsden
|Fresh Choice Green Island
|Dunedin
Forty-one other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $24,392 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Lotto Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|New World Mangawhai
|Mangawhai
|Woolworths Orewa
|Orewa
|Woolworths Highland Park
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x5)
|Auckland
|Caltex Mangere
|Auckland
|Meg Star
|Auckland
|Pak n Save Botany
|Auckland
|Moshims Superette
|Auckland
|Patumahoe Four Square
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|St Andrews Dairy
|Hamilton
|New World Cambridge
|Cambridge
|Bayfair Lotto
|Mount Maunganui
|MyLotto (x2)
|Tauranga
|MyLotto
|Bay of Plenty
|Pak N Save Taupo
|Taupō
|MyLotto
|New Plymouth
|Fitzroy Lotto & Mags
|New Plymouth
|Pak N Save Hastings
|Hastings
|Tamatea Pak n Save
|Napier
|Trafalgar Lotto
|Whanganui
|MyLotto (x2)
|Upper Hutt
|MyLotto (x2)
|Wellington
|Four Square Brightwater
|Brightwater
|MyLotto
|Nelson
|MyLotto
|Marlborough
|Rakaia Mobil
|Rakaia
|MyLotto (x2)
|Canterbury
|St Martins New World Supermarket
|Christchurch
|New World Halswell
|Christchurch
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
|MyLotto
|Queenstown Lakes
|New World Balclutha
|Balclutha
Strike Four was also won last night by a player from Auckland who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Jalaram Dairy in Auckland.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Congratulations to all our lucky winners!