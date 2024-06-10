POWERBALL UPDATE: Three Winners Have Now Claimed

Three of our lucky seven Powerball winners from Saturday night’s $50 million Must be Won draw have now come forward to claim their prize.

Store Location Date Claimed MyLotto Auckland 09 June Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 09 June New World Hastings Hastings 10 June

We don’t have any further details at this stage but expect to have more to share in the coming days.

Our advice to anyone who had a ticket in Saturday night’s $50 million draw – especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based – is to check their ticket as soon as possible.

Anyone who has checked their ticket and is a Powerball winner from the weekend should give our customer service line a call to be put in touch with our winner’s team who will support them from there.

This week Lotto NZ will be sending updates at the end of each day on how many of our big Powerball winners from Saturday night have claimed their prize, so we’ll be in touch again tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

