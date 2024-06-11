Entries Open For 2024 New World Wine Awards

Entries are now open for the 2024 New World Wine Awards, and the search is on for the most delicious and affordable wines, with wineries from around Aotearoa and the world invited to enter their wines under $25.

Entries can be submitted online, and close on Friday 21 June.

After three days of blind judging, the top ranked under $25 wines will claim their spot in the Awards’ prestigious Top 50 under $25.

New World Wine Awards judging line-up (Photo/Supplied)

The Top 50 will receive nationwide distribution in more than 140 New World stores as well as comprehensive marketing and promotional support in-store and out.

“Now in its 22nd year, the New World Wine Awards offers a fantastic opportunity for wineries and distributors to showcase their top drops to customers in New World stores across both the North and South Island,” says Rachel Carter, who leads the category for Foodstuffs North Island.

“Many people associate great wine with a high price tag, but a big part of the awards is about helping our customers find top quality drops without breaking the bank.”

Entrants do not have to be existing Foodstuffs suppliers to enter – what’s key is the ability to supply enough product in the event of a win to satisfy New World’s wine-loving shoppers. There is a minimum volume of at least 4,000 bottles, or 1,800 for emerging varieties to help encourage an even wider spread of styles and producers to enter.

Alongside fan favourites like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, the Awards present a great chance for lesser-known wines to step into the spotlight.

“When you see a bottle of wine sporting a winning Top 50 Gold medal, you know it’s been through a rigorous judging process, and that helps give shoppers the confidence to venture outside their comfort zone and try something new – be it a new brand or a new variety of wine,” says Rachel.

Judging takes place over three days with an independent panel made up of experts from across the wine industry, including respected winemakers and industry professionals. Jen Parr will return as the Chair of Judges.

The judging is ‘blind’, meaning the judges only assess the wine in the glass on the day, and do not know the brand of any entry.

The panel will evaluate each wine on appearance, taste, and smell, making collective scoring decisions according to the internationally recognised 100-point system to award Gold (95-100 points), Silver (90-94) and Bronze medals (85-89).

The top scoring wines will be tasted once again by all Senior Judges to determine the Top 50, and identify the Champions of each main varietal, and an overall Champion Red and Champion White.

There are also entry opportunities for non-alcoholic wines and wines over $25.

Visit newworld.co.nz/topwines for more information, or go directly to entries.newworld.co.nz to submit an entry.

The full results will be announced later this year.

