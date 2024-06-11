Macquarie Cloud's James Mystakidis Recognised As Global Top Manager

Macquarie Cloud Services, part of Macquarie Technology Group (ASX: MAQ), today announced its Group Executive, James Mystakidis, has been recognised as one of the world’s top 10 managers in Gallup’s 2024 Manager of the Year awards.

The annual awards are part of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards (GEWA) run by the workplace consulting and global research company. They recognise extraordinary managers who put the engagement of their people at the centre of their business strategy and weave that commitment into their organisational culture.

Award winners are decided by Gallup's panel of workplace experts and talent analysts based on their ability to meet demanding standards set by the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted; the Q12 employee engagement survey.

James Mystakidis (Photo/Supplied)

Mystakidis, an engineer by trade who has spent more than 15 years with Macquarie building its cloud services business, says the company’s culture comes down to its ability to get behind a shared purpose and solve problems.

“I’m truly humbled to be recognised alongside some of the world’s leading managers,” said Mr Mystakidis.

“This award is testament to the culture of the team around me, which includes some of the best engineers and engineering mindsets Australia has to offer. Our ability to solve problems and build our products and capabilities around our purpose – to help underserved and overcharged customers – sets us apart and has created a truly unique and positive workplace culture.”

The Award follows Macquarie Cloud Services’ parent company, Macquarie Technology Group, receiving a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award earlier this year, recognising it for having one of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. Macquarie Cloud Services also ranked number one in its category in the annual Best Workplaces in Technology in Australia List.

