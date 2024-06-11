Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Roadside Breakdown Service Drops Price, Lifts Service

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Road and Rescue

10 June 2024

Road and Rescue, an Australasian Roadside Breakdown company, launched its subscription service offering on 10 June 2024, surprising the industry with lower subscription prices and higher service levels.

“The first 50 New Zealand customers will only pay $9.45 per annum per individual. It’s just Road and Rescue’s way of saying thanks to our first subscription customers,” says Michael Smith, Managing Director.

Beyond that, with standard subscription pricing being up to 48% less than leading competitors, and service commitments of under 35 minutes in some regions, the company is focused on steady growth in the New Zealand Auto Breakdown market, he says.

“Our short to medium term strategy prioritises client acquisition through sharp pricing, profitability through efficient service delivery, and high-quality service standards, driven by the rigorous expectations we set for our staff and contractors.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, New Zealand’s vehicle breakdown industry grew by 5% in 2023. While smaller than Australia's, New Zealand's market is expanding rapidly and has one of the highest vehicle ownership rates globally, averaging 2.5 vehicles per household.

“This led us to develop New Zealand's first family package for up to five members. It includes six callouts for services like jump-starts, tire changes, towing, lockout service, fuel delivery, and EV charging. It’s a cost-effective solution designed to provide peace of mind and enhance value for our customers," says Smith.

New Zealand has seen a significant increase in electric vehicle registrations, with CleanTechnica reporting a 62.3% rise from the previous year. In comparison, electric vehicles accounted for about 9.5% of new vehicle sales in Australia in 2023.

“Given the uptick in the adoption of EVs in the NZ market, and the issue of range anxiety, EV charging really hits the mark with our consumer research, as 53% of potential EV owners worry about this. Our service ensures that if your battery runs low, we will come to you."

Customers are covered in both New Zealand and Australia, with flexible payment options available. Sign-up is available on the Road and Rescue website (https://rar.nz/plans-pricing). The first 50 subscribers can apply the special coupon code 'FOREVERFIRST' to pay only $49.

