Concord Music Publishing ANZ Inks Publishing Agreement With John Butler

Friday 14 June 2024 - Melbourne, Australia | Concord Music Publishing ANZ today announce a new global publishing agreement with treasured Australian songwriter John Butler.

A household name in Australia for over two decades, the worldwide deal (excluding Japan), covers Butler’s full catalogue including hits ‘Better Than’, ‘Zebra’ and ‘Ocean’.

Earlier this month, Butler announced his new phase of music - The Four Seasons. These ‘seasons’, each earmarked by an album, represent four different but connected musical journeys. The first is Running River, a meditative album that showcases a new side of Butler, offering listeners a journey of healing. Running River was released on last month via Jarrah Records and MGM.

With an impressive discography that includes seven studio albums and four No. 1 ARIA albums, Butler continues to captivate audiences across the globe.

Butler has developed a reputation as one of the best live blues and roots acts, gracing stages at countless festivals and selling out shows throughout Australia, Europe, and North America.

On the signing, John Butler stated: “I am very pleased to be joining the Concord Music Publishing family. It is exciting to be working closely with a team based out of Australia and being reconnected with people who I have worked with in previous years and feel as passionate about music as I do. The compulsion to go on the enormous journey it takes to get these songs out of my head and heart is very deep and no small undertaking. First and foremost, it’s a very personal journey. But once I decide to share it one of most important parts is the why. I hope these stories, rhythms and melodies can help bring solace and be part of the soundtrack on someone’s else’s journey. So, who I choose to help bring those songs into people’s life is no small decision. I look forward to joining forces with Concord to help bring some more light into people lives in these turbulent and testing times. I am going to keep the team busy with three album releases in the next year! So, keep your work boots on. I know I will be.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “It really is an honour to welcome John to the Concord Music Publishing family. John’s commitment to the craft of storytelling and songwriting has seen him revered by his peers, the industry and most importantly his loyal fanbase all around the world. There is only one John Butler, and the global team are excited to embark on the next chapter of his journey together. As expected, there is a lot of great music to come.” added Jaime Gough, Managing Director, Concord Music Publishing ANZ.

ABOUT CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING: Champion Artists; Elevate Voices; Impact Culture

Concord Music Publishing is a global, full-service, independent music publisher offering bespoke creative support from its A&R, Synchronization and Marketing teams and diligent administration by its in-house Copyright, Licensing, Income Tracking and Royalty departments.

Headquartered in Nashville with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Berlin and Melbourne, Concord Music Publishing owns or administers more than 1 million copyrighted musical works. Spanning nearly two centuries of song, through a vast array of genres and territories, Concord represents the world’s most celebrated songwriters, composers and lyricists.

Concord’s current roster includes such chart-topping and critically acclaimed songwriters as The 1975, Omar Apollo, Glen Ballard, Fiona Bevan, BIA, Jason Robert Brown, Tofer Brown, Chase + Status, Cautious Clay, Jacob Collier, Denzel Curry, Daft Punk, Davido, Russell Dickerson, James Earp, Lindsay Ell, Noah Goldstein, Tom Kitt, Hillary Lindsey, Duff McKagan, Lori McKenna, Josh Miller, Oh Wonder, Justin Parker, Steve Robson, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Biff Stannard, Varren Wade, Walshy Fire, Tion Wayne, Tyla and Yola.

Concord represents the catalogs of songwriting legends such as Benny Blanco, Sammy Cahn, Phil Collins and Genesis, Willie Colon, John Fogerty, Marvin Hamlisch, Oscar Hammerstein II, Imagine Dragons, Robert Johnson, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmy Napes, Pink Floyd, Trent Reznor, Richard Rodgers, Santigold, Joan Sebastian, Pete Seeger, Nikki Sixx and Ryan Tedder.

Concord Music Publishing is home to the world’s leading classical music publishers Boosey & Hawkes and Sikorski Music Publishing, which include the works of renowned composers John Adams, Leonard Bernstein, Unsuk Chin, Anna Clyne, Aaron Copland, Karl Jenkins, Serge Prokofieff, Steve Reich and Igor Stravinsky.

Concord invested in PULSE Music Group in 2020, forming an exclusive joint venture and reaffirming its commitment to developing frontline pop hits. PULSE's current songwriter roster includes James Blake, Cordae, Trevor Daniel, El-P, Brent Faiyez, FNZ, Tyler Johnson, Kehlani, Bonnie McKee, OG Parker, OZ, Rich The Kid, Starrah, Ty Dolla $ign, and YEBBA.

Concord Music Publishing has also launched the new, Nashville-based talent and creative development venture Hang Your Hat Music, in partnership with GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM awarded songwriter Hillary Lindsey.

In August 2022, Concord acquired Australian music publisher, Native Tongue, forming Concord Music Publishing ANZ based in Melbourne with staff in Sydney and Auckland. The Concord ANZ catalogue includes Sir Dave Dobbyn, The Amity Affliction, Courtney Barnett, M-Phazes, Jon Hume, The Waifs, Holy Holy, Stuart Crichton, Tia Gostelow, Don McGlashan, Aldous Harding, Luude, JessB, Delaney Davidson, The Black Seeds, Shapeshifter, Kingswood, Fanny Lumsden and Marlon Williams.

As the music publishing arm of one of the world’s leading independent entertainment companies, Concord Music Publishing works in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, with its focus on stage productions, and Concord Label Group, which includes active and catalog labels Concord Records, Craft Recordings Easy Eye Sound, Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, KIDZ BOP, Loma Vista Recordings, PULSE Records and Rounder Records.

