Record Number Of Miraka Suppliers Achieve Farming Excellence Premium

A record 13 dairy farms which supply milk to low-carbon dairy processor, Miraka, have taken out the 2023/24 season top spots under Te Ara Miraka, the company’s farming excellence programme, and received an extra premium of 20 cents per kg of milk solids on top of the company’s milk price, totalling a forecast $8.00 per kg of milk solids, including the premium.

Miraka CEO, Karl Gradon, joined more than 350 guests at the company’s Annual Suppliers’ Awards Dinner held in Taupo last night to celebrate the milestone.

“We’re proud of our top 13 farms – a new record for Miraka – who share first place equally having each achieved the maximum 100 points under our farming excellence programme, Te Ara Miraka. In recognition, each farm receives our full premium payment of 20 cents per kg of milk solids, on top of our competitive milk price,” said Karl Gradon.

“Our Te Ara Miraka programme rewards best practice on-farm in sustainability, animal welfare, people and milk quality.”

“We incentivise our suppliers to be the world’s best in these areas. Miraka is committed to supporting our farmers, with the best milk price, for the best farms and people.”

“It all begins on the farm. Our products, made from the quality milk our farmers supply, have performed exceptionally well in global markets and we have the solid backing of our shareholders. Accordingly, Miraka is well positioned to share that success via our milk price and premium payments under Te Ara Miraka,” said Karl Gradon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Chad Hoggard, Miraka GM of On-Farm Excellence, said Miraka farmers are leading the way.

“While we celebrate our top achievers, we’re also delighted that the bulk of our supplier base has made continuous improvements on-farm over the past three seasons. Our average farm, for example, has earned an extra 16 cents per kg of milk solids under Te Ara Miraka.”

“We’ve worked closely with our farmers to simplify the key focus areas of Te Ara Miraka which, when combined with their efforts, results in higher levels of achievement.”

“Miraka received the internationally recognised B Corp Certification earlier this year. The vetting process scrutinised our farming programme, support mechanisms and relationships with people, thereby providing independent validation of our high standards, both on and off the farm,” said Chad Hoggard.

Karl Gradon: “It’s been a big day for our community. This morning at our annual pōwhiri, at Oruanui marae, northwest of Taupō, we formally welcomed 18 new farmer suppliers, 50 new staff (and their families) three new Directors and key stakeholders to the Miraka whānau.”

Miraka recently announced a strong 2024/25 season milk price for its farmer suppliers of $8.42 per kg of milk solids, with the base price being $8.25 per kg of milk solids and farmers having the ability to earn an additional premium of up to 20 cents per kg of milk solids under the Te Ara Miraka farming excellence programme.

© Scoop Media

