Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Review To Streamline Approvals For Agricultural Innovation Welcomed

Friday, 14 June 2024, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Animal and Plant Health NZ

Animal and Plant Health NZ supports the Government's intent to speed up the approval process for new agrichemical products to improve trade and environmental outcomes, following an announcement by Ministers Seymour, Simmonds and Hoggard.

Regulation Minister David Seymour said, “Red tape stops farmers and growers from getting access to products that have been approved by other OECD countries.”

Animal and Plant Health NZ Chief Executive Liz Shackleton says that the association’s members have innovative products waiting for approval that will address some of agriculture’s greatest challenges - responding to a changing climate, biosecurity incursions, resistance issues and export trade requirements.

“These innovations don’t belong in a queue, they belong in the hands of our pioneering farmers, growers, biosecurity and conservation personnel.” We applaud efforts to streamline and modernise the approval process. Our regulators have an important role as gatekeepers of these products, and we support efforts to help them in this role.

“This review gives us the opportunity to pave future pathways. We look forward to working with our regulators and government to expedite the process of approving innovative products so that our country can go forth, grow, protect, adapt and prosper,” adds Shackleton.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Animal and Plant Health NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 