Review To Streamline Approvals For Agricultural Innovation Welcomed

Animal and Plant Health NZ supports the Government's intent to speed up the approval process for new agrichemical products to improve trade and environmental outcomes, following an announcement by Ministers Seymour, Simmonds and Hoggard.

Regulation Minister David Seymour said, “Red tape stops farmers and growers from getting access to products that have been approved by other OECD countries.”

Animal and Plant Health NZ Chief Executive Liz Shackleton says that the association’s members have innovative products waiting for approval that will address some of agriculture’s greatest challenges - responding to a changing climate, biosecurity incursions, resistance issues and export trade requirements.

“These innovations don’t belong in a queue, they belong in the hands of our pioneering farmers, growers, biosecurity and conservation personnel.” We applaud efforts to streamline and modernise the approval process. Our regulators have an important role as gatekeepers of these products, and we support efforts to help them in this role.

“This review gives us the opportunity to pave future pathways. We look forward to working with our regulators and government to expedite the process of approving innovative products so that our country can go forth, grow, protect, adapt and prosper,” adds Shackleton.

