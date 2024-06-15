Chapman Tripp Launches External Document And Trial Support Service, Digital Litigation Solutions

Chapman Tripp’s in-house capability to resource large electronic discoveries, due diligences and electronic courtroom processes, sets it apart as a market leading law firm.

Following regular requests for document and trial support from external firms, Chapman Tripp has now launched Digital Litigation Solutions, a team of litigation technology specialists that work for barristers and legal firms, as well as Chapman Tripp clients.

Digital Litigation Solutions specialises in managing electronic and hard copy information of any volume or format, utilising leading eDiscovery, AI software and data room solutions to meet clients’ requirements. The team alone has access to client data, ensuring confidential and secure data storage and working areas.

Taz Haradasa, Junior Barrister to Thorndon Chambers said, “Digital Litigation Solutions provided clear and prompt communication, creative thinking to keep costs as low as possible, keen attention to detail, and were always available. The final product was well presented and easy to access. Providing a complete service, meant that I could focus my efforts on other tasks needed to meet the deadline.”

Digital Litigation Solutions is helmed by Lynn Holtz, who brings with her over 40 years’ experience working in the legal industry both in New Zealand and overseas and has worked on many high profile and large-scale cases, investigations and deals. Lynn was heavily involved in the creation of the New Zealand High Court discovery rules that were introduced in 2012.

To find out more about the services offered by Digital Litigation Solutions team, visit digitallitigationsolutions.com.

