Infratil Conference Call Date Is 17June 2024

Monday, 17 June 2024, 9:11 am
Infratil

Infratil Limited (“Infratil”) (NZX/ASX: IFT) today announced an approximately NZ$1,150 million equity raising to fund further investment into data centre operator CDC’s accelerating growth as well as provide more flexibility for growth across Infratil’s global portfolio.

For further details the full NZX/ASX announcement and investor presentation can be found on the Infratil website here.

Infratil is hosting a conference call for analysts and media at:

11:00am NZT today, Monday, 17 June 2024

Teleconference: If you are intending to ask a question please join via teleconference.

Webcast: Alternatively you can join the webcast.

