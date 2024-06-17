Decade Of R&D Helped Grow New Zealand’s Food And Beverage Industry Into Exporter Of High-value Foods

The National Science Challenge High-Value Nutrition (HVN) Ko Ngā Kai Whai Painga is closing its doors after 10 years funding food and beverage scientific research. HVN has helped the sector achieve greater revenue as an exporter of high-value foods and empowered businesses to compete in new and competitive markets.

Through the scientifically proven validation of health benefits and development of new products, HVN has significantly boosted export revenues, with notable success stories including programmes with Sanford’s Greenshell™ mussels, Torere Macadamias, and Zespri kiwifruit. Across its 10-year programme of funding breakthrough research, HVN has partnered with 60 businesses to conduct research on 137 products, and supported the development of four approved patents.

As one of the National Science Challenges selected to receive Government funding in 2014, High-Value Nutrition has been pivotal in enhancing New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of high-value foods and as a science leader, says Challenge Director, Joanne Todd.

“Around the world, there is increasing demand for food with validated health benefits. These are products that are scientifically proven to have health-giving properties, such as boosting vitality and digestion, and healthy ageing,” she says.

“HVN has been able to support New Zealand’s food and beverage sector in capitalising on this demand, validating the health benefits of locally produced food and developing new products based on market demand.”

Beyond its economic impact, HVN has played a pivotal role in training and upskilling future talent in the sector, with 79 PhD, Masters and Honours students benefiting from participating in research projects funded by HVN.

HVN has also championed pathways for rangatahi into STEM fields through the funding of 50 internship programmes. Through engagement with Mātauranga Māori, HVN has empowered 17 Māori-owned businesses to participate in research projects, including validating the health benefits of 40 high-value products from Māori businesses.

With the support of HVN, Gisborne’s Torere Macadamias was able to validate its macadamias as a valuable source of nutrients for good health, with higher concentrations of vitamin C, vitamin B6 and selenium than those grown overseas.

General Manager, Vanessa Hayes says, “This allowed us to make validated claims about the benefits of our macadamias in combating tiredness and maintaining a healthy metabolism.

“We now have the first approved nutrition information panel for New Zealand-grown macadamias which is useful for consumers, and has empowered us to highlight our value in local and global markets.”

Funding for High Value Nutrition is set to end this month, and with no ongoing support the Challenge and its leadership team will be dismantled. Industry stakeholders have expressed concern that without ongoing government funding for research into high-value food and nutrition, New Zealand’s scientific leadership and economic growth in the food and beverage sector is at risk. Hayes says SMEs comprise 90% of the sector and often lack the resources and R&D budgets to independently pursue research.

“HVN’s personnel, wealth of knowledge and experience will be a great loss to the sector. It has been vital to New Zealand producers accessing funding and support for scientific research and validation of nutritional benefits.

“Without commercial food and nutrition science, the food and beverage industry may struggle to compete on a global scale.”

Todd says New Zealand is also at risk of losing some of its brightest scientific minds to countries with better-funded research programmes, and calls on decision-makers to recognise HVN’s potential for further economic contribution through ongoing research and sector collaboration.

“The synergies that come from the New Zealand science community collaborating and working in partnership with business are significant. These are set to be lost, along with many of the talented scientists behind the Challenge,” explains Todd.

HVN is calling for a lifeline of $5 million annually over the next 10 years to continue research and development investment and to enable a continuation of its leadership and coordination of collaborative science projects across over 18 institutions, including foundation partners: University of Auckland, Massey University, University of Otago, AgResearch and Plant and Food Research. This work will help drive GDP growth out of the recession and increase New Zealand’s value-added exports.

“Sustaining the global competitiveness of one of New Zealand’s primary sectors, food and beverage, requires continued research and investment. We hope New Zealand recognises the value HVN has provided the food and beverage sector and prioritises investment in R&D so it can continue to meet global demand for foods with validated health benefits and other appealing characteristics.”

