Bullying Can Lead To Corruption Which Affects NZInc - It Wasn't Fixed By Labour, Can The New Coalition Do Better?

Bullying in the workplace hasn't gone away and it only got worse under the last government. It's time to look at how the NZ Government can step up to help change the culture in NZ to not only support workers, but to help provide a more productive economy through its most important assets and that is people in the workplace.

"The previous Labour government didn't really open up as to how to embrace the necessary changes needed to crush workplace bullying. They were wedded to old ideas and institutions which were more about patch protection than outcomes. This is evidenced by the continued rise in workplace bullying that my company has seen grow over the past decade," said Allan Halse of Cultureshift.

"The recent case where I have been working closely with very vulnerable people who have blown the whistle on Te Pati Maori/Manurewa Marae would never have happened if people were made to feel safe to raise their concerns about the potential conflicts of interest. The point is that there is now an aura of corruption which has come out of this which didn't need to have happened if people felt safe to speak.

"Corruption is a NZInc issue, and it's one where any government should be concerned if it starts to raise its ugly head because people are too afraid to speak out due to bullying.

"It's why after 10 years in the business, that I'm raising the issue of how we support new and effective measures to support the new Government in growing an economy, supporting workers and eradicating potential corruption within the workplace.

"Taking a NZ Inc approach to the issue of bullying is really important when it comes to protecting NZ's international reputation, (which has dropped 2 places according to the Corruptions Perceptions Index) when it comes to the economy, however it's just as important to make people feel safe to speak up too. I look forward to working with the new government to support them in doing what's right for everyone."

References:

The Manurewa Marae/Te Pati Marae census/election incident would not have occurred but for:

a. workplace bullying which made in UNSAFE TO SPEAK for fear of retaliation, and the

b. Failure of those in authority to listen when employees did speak up.

That NZ has not addressed workplace bullying, including retaliation when an employee speaks up, and until they do, incidents like those alleged at the Manurewa Marae will continue. On Pink Shirt Day this year, I was invited by the acting Human Rights Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo, to KPMG to the release of their report that found Harassment in the workplace costs New Zealand employers around $1.5 billion a year – see link below:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/chinese/517095/waking-up-to-harassment-at-work

My team, with me fronting every case, have represented more than 1,200 clients since I started CultureSafe NZ Ltd mid-March 2014. We have represented all ethnicities. I continue to be the only specialist anti workplace bullying Employment Relations Authority (ERA) advocate in NZ, I continue to be the only anti workplace bullying activist/champion in NZ, I am the only advocate who consistently uses the whistleblower legislation, the Protected Disclosures (Protection of Whistleblowers) Act 2022. We have been involved in a number of big cases including Bullying at the Auckland City Mortuary – see below:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/ex-morgue-worker-on-bullying-claims-weve-lost-everything/W3IPP3MROKEINE7IA4WGY2QEWA/

Also bullying at the NZ Fire Service (TV3 3D current affairs programme) that resulted in the new Fire Emergency New Zealand engaging retired judge Coral Shaw who carried out an investigation that proved everything I had said on the 3D programme despite the National Commander Paul McGill saying that there was no bullying.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/shows/2015/11/fire-service-accused-of-widespread-bullying.html

