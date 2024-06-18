Calitec Introduces The New Environmentally Friendly Heat Pump Water Heater At BuildNZ Trade Show

Calitec Water Heater WH-70 with a Calitec hot water cylinder

Calitec Hot Water Systems, a New Zealand company specialising in heat pump water heating, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, the Water Heater WH-70, at the upcoming trade expo BuildNZ 2024, taking place on 25-26 June at Auckland Showgrounds.

Designed in New Zealand specifically for residential family homes, the new mono block is a water circulating heat pump unit, with a stainless-steel casting to withstand NZ conditions. It utilizes R290 refrigerant, making it one of the most environmentally friendly systems on the market.

Due to its high output temperature, the water heater functions as a water circulating system, solely utilizing efficient heat pump power to heat the water in the cylinder to 60°C. With an output power of 5.8 kW, it can heat up 124 litres of water per hour (T=40°C). This capacity is twice that of a standard electric heating hot water cylinder.

"The launch of our new Water Heater represents a significant milestone for our company," said Peter Ras, Director. “As with all Calitec products, it is designed with a strong focus on sustainability and durability. It’s PV solar (smart) inverter ready. Plus, it's capable of heating two separate cylinders, if needed, which is a unique feature of our system.”

Heat pump hot water in NZ

According to EECA (New Zealand's Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority), hot water heat pumps are the way to go in New Zealand. The math is crystal clear, using at least 70% less electricity than standard electric hot water cylinders. While the initial investment might be a tad higher, the long-term savings on energy costs make hot water heat pumps the smarter and more economical choice – especially for households with higher hot water usage.

Plumbers’ add-on

The new Calitec Water Heater will tick the boxes for a lot of plumbers and their customers as well, as the installation is very much like as a standard hot water cylinder for them. It is just a matter of connecting the outdoor water heater to the hot water cylinder, either indoors or outdoors. It could be a good add-on product for their business.

“Calitec believes in short communication lines, good service and fair warranties, especially for our nationwide trade network. In case of a technical issue the installer can’t fix, we provide a fast replacement and facilitate the whole process, Peter continues. “Our mission is to provide innovative and sustainable solutions, based on heat pump technology. We strongly believe in long-lasting, high-quality products at a fair price. We value the feedback of our customers and installers, constantly striving to improve our products based on their input.

“The new Water Heater is a mono block and can be paired with the stainless steel Calitec hot water cylinder, designed for optimal usage, although it can be connected to another heat pump ready hot water cylinder as well, after consultation with your plumber. Also, all Calitec cylinders can be located either inside or outside, which offers a lot of flexibility.”

BuildNZ trade show:

Attendees of the BuildNZ Expo are invited to visit Stand 3054 in Hall 3 to see and feel the WH-70 water heater and other Calitec products in the flesh and learn more about the features and benefits of our products.

For more information about Calitec Hot Water Systems and its innovative products, visit www.calitec.nz or contact, phone 0800 125 225.

