Miraka Signs New Low-carbon A2 Milk Product Agreement During Chinese Premier’s NZ Visit

Karl Gradon, Miraka CEO, 2nd row behind NZ Prime Minister, Rt Hon Christopher Luxon and Trade Minister, Hon Todd McClay / Supplied

During the visit of Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, to New Zealand last week, low-carbon dairy processor, Miraka, signed an agreement with Chinese dairy company, Theland, to produce a new range of low-carbon, A2 milk products for export to China.

Miraka Chief Executive, Karl Gradon, was in Auckland last Friday with Tony Nie, Managing Director of Milk New Zealand, on behalf of Theland, to sign the agreement at a special ceremony which was also attended by New Zealand Trade Minister, Hon Todd McClay.

“Premier Li Qiang’s visit was hugely significant for New Zealand. It was a privilege for Miraka, New Zealand’s second largest, Māori-owned global export business, to play a part in supporting the trade relationship between China and Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Mr Gradon.

“Theland is a cornerstone customer of Miraka. We have entered into a new supply and research agreement with Theland to produce a new range of premium low-carbon, A2 milk products.”

“Theland strives to be a sustainably focussed business that produces goods with minimal impact upon the taiao / environment. This approach aligns closely with our kaitiakitanga values.”

The Miraka dairy plant is the world’s first to use geothermal energy. It has one of the lowest manufacturing carbon emissions footprints that there is globally, emitting 92% less carbon than traditional coal-fired factories.

Following the signing ceremony, Mr Gradon then attended Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s banquet dinner in honour of Premier Li Qiang at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

