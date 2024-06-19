The First-ever Farmlands Horticulture Centre Coming Soon To Hawke’s Bay – And A New Taranaki Store

Farmlands is bringing customers in the North Island its first-ever Farmlands Horticulture Hub, due to open this August in Hastings. It will be joined next year by a bulk and retail centre on the same site, creating a one-stop site for all Farmlands customers. Around the same time in mid-2025, a brand-new Farmlands store will be completed for New Plymouth.

The move underscores Farmlands' commitment to supporting horticulture in Hawke's Bay and the recovery and growth of the local agricultural sector following the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Farmlands CEO Tanya Houghton says that Farmlands is investing in the region in a way that reflects its unique character.

“We’re bringing our first Farmlands Horticulture Hub to our heartland - Hawke’s Bay. It’s New Zealand’s largest apple, pear and squash-growing region, and our second-largest wine-growing region. It’s also one of the places where Farmlands got its start, so we’re absolutely committed to supporting horticulture customers as they rebuild their businesses after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.”

“When we also look across at our plans for a new store in New Plymouth, we’re highlighting our commitment to better meeting the needs of all our customers across the central North Island.”

The new Farmlands Horticulture Hub, located at 7 Barnes Place, Twyford, will be a dedicated facility designed to cater specifically to the needs of horticulturalists, offering a full array of products and expert advice essential for the upcoming spring season. Farmlands’ future New Plymouth store will be at 35 Hudson Road Bell Block.

Chris Binns, Farmlands Head of Sales & Strategy - Horticulture, says the co-op’s aim is to be the go-to Hawke’s Bay crop protection specialist, working hand-in-hand with commercial growers by offering them the best possible advice, products and service.

“The new site will be more accessible to customers, and will enable us to practice proper dangerous goods management, so we can safely keep more ag chem stock locally, ensuring consistent availability of essential supplies for local growers.”

He adds “We’re also growing our team of horticulture experts in the region, so there’ll be more support on-hand locally for a wider range of customers.”

