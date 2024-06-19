Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
ZIWI Sells Kiwigarden Business

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: ZIWI

New Zealand premium petfood manufacturer ZIWI has sold its infant snack food subsidiary Kiwigarden, to a Christchurch based manufacturer.

Johnny Wiggins, former Kiwigarden General Manager and now ZIWI GM Sales APAC and Europe, says ZIWI is pleased to have found a buyer for Kiwigarden.

“Pacific Lab Holdings is the new owner of Kiwigarden. As a specialist producer of infant food and dairy products they are a great fit for Kiwigarden, and we are pleased for our consumers to see the brand continue,” says Mr Wiggins.

With production moving out of Hawke’s Bay, most of the Kiwigarden workforce has been made redundant, with some moving to roles with ZIWI.

“ZIWI wishes to concentrate on continuing to develop its premium pet food business, and growing its export markets. As such, operating a small infant food business was a distraction from our core business, where there is so much global market potential.

“We are grateful for the support of the Kiwigarden team, and our customers, as we went through the sale process, and wish them all the best,” says Mr Wiggins.

The terms of the deal with Pacific Lab Holdings are confidential and will not be disclosed.

© Scoop Media

