GDP Increases 0.2 Percent In The March 2024 Quarter

Thursday, 20 June 2024, 11:52 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2 percent in the March 2024 quarter, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the December 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“There were a range of results at industry level, with 8 of the 16 industries rising this quarter,” national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

Rises were seen in rental, hiring and real estate services, up 0.9 percent. Electricity generation drove a 2.9 percent increase in electricity, gas, water and waste services.

Falls were seen in several industries including construction, business services, and manufacturing.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • GDP increases 0.2 percent in the March 2024 quarter
  • Gross domestic product: March 2024 quarter
  • CSV files for download
