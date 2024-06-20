Wellington Skyline Gets A Facelift As BNZ’s New Building In The Central City Officially Opens

Hon Nicola Willis and BNZ CEO Dan Huggins_ribbon cutting / Photo Supplied

Te Whanganui ā Tara (Wellington’s) skyline is evolving as Bank of New Zealand’s (BNZ) 15-storey new home in the central city – BNZ Place – today officially opened its doors to colleagues and customers.

Under construction since 2020, the architecturally designed building, occupies a full city block on the corner of Whitmore Street and Customhouse Quay, and was officially opened by Finance Minister Nicola Willis at a special event this morning.

CEO Dan Huggins says the striking new building reflects BNZ’s longstanding commitment to the capital city.

"BNZ has been proudly serving Wellington’s communities for 160 years, and BNZ Place not only reflects our commitment to the city but also our vision for the future. We're thrilled that we are able to share this vibrant and innovative space with our customers, colleagues, and the people of Wellington.”

Designed to be modern and resilient, the building's unique shape and structural design was informed by extensive research, including wind tunnel testing and seismic hazard assessments. The new headquarters represents a fresh start after the former BNZ building on Waterloo Quay was demolished in 2019, one of several buildings deemed irreparable after the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016.

BNZ Place offers a branch and customer service centre for retail and business banking and a public café on the ground floor. As New Zealand’s largest business bank, BNZ’s Partner Centre offers BNZ business customers state-of-the-art meeting rooms and office space with views of Wellington’s harbour which can be booked and utilised at no cost.

Newcrest Director Lincoln Fraser says, “We are proud to welcome BNZ’s customers and colleagues into their new Wellington home at the completion of what has been an exciting and highly collaborative project. The Newcrest and BNZ project teams have worked closely together to deliver a landmark building with market leading resilience and energy efficiency.”

BNZ Place at 1 Whitmore Street combines sustainability and innovation, aiming for a 5-star green rating with features like high-performance solar control glass and energy-efficient systems, supported by base isolation and a structural steel diagrid. Efficient floorplates, a double-height high entry lobby, inter-floor stairs, a rooftop courtyard, and panoramic views contribute to the state-of-the-art facility.

The design, development and internal fitout of the building also provided an opportunity for BNZ to support its business customers, with Studio Pacific Architecture, Vidak, Alaska Construction, Europlan, and Egmont Dixon all contributing to the build. In addition, the bank collaborated with another BNZ customer, Maxwell Rodgers, using their sustainably sourced wool fabrics to re-upholster and up-cycle furniture from the bank’s previous office, reducing waste to landfill.

"BNZ Place firmly cements our commitment to the capital, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our new home," Mr Huggins says.

Tracing BNZ's roots in Wellington

BNZ's history in Wellington began in 1862 with temporary offices on Willis Street. Over the years, BNZ has been a pioneer in architectural innovation, from the first drive-in bank in New Zealand to the construction of the Aon Centre in Wellington in the 1980s, the tallest building in New Zealand at the time of construction. The bank's architectural legacy includes the innovative use of reclaimed land for its early headquarters, the 1901 building designed by Thomas Turnbull, the purpose-built BNZ Centre in 1985, and the transition to a 5-star green building on the Wellington waterfront.

