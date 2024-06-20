Fusion5 Expands IT Managed Services Capabilities With Acquisition Of GoCloud

Australasian business solutions company Fusion5 has announced its acquisition of GoCloud Systems, a Wellington-based technology consulting, services, and managed IT service provider.

Formed in 2016, GoCloud provides IT strategy, cloud adoption and managed IT services to the New Zealand Government, the not-for-profit sector, and a range of small to medium businesses. Services range from procurement to cybersecurity to cloud computing including advanced skills across both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and support offerings include managed desktop, security, and Microsoft 365. GoCloud is also the exclusive Australasian partner for Tines, a Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform that automates any workflow regardless of complexity or technology stack.

"The acquisition of GoCloud will significantly bolster our existing managed IT services capability and expand our Cloud, Infrastructure and Security team across Australia and New Zealand to over 90. Once the changes are bedded in, our customers can expect more localised support in their own time zones. With the extra headcount, we anticipate that our service desk will soon be able to offer a 12-hour business day support model," says Richard Evans, Director - ERP, Fusion5.

"Bringing GoCloud into the Fusion5 fold will also allow us to leverage their impressive Microsoft Azure and AWS skill sets to the benefit of our customers," says Evans. "Like us, GoCloud is a leading AWS Advanced Tier Partner. Despite their relatively small size, they have over 20 successful AWS customer launches under their belt."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For David Brabant, GoCloud’s Chief Executive Officer, the acquisition offers significant opportunities for GoCloud customers and employees alike. "Our customers will have access to a larger team and can leverage the business benefits of a broader portfolio of solutions from a single trusted partner. Joining forces with Fusion5 also reflects our desire to help develop the career paths of our talented team beyond GoCloud through exposure to other solutions and larger and more varied projects. It will also allow them to grow their skill sets in new directions if desired. These are opportunities we couldn't offer them without change."

GoCloud officially becomes part of Fusion5 on 1 July 2024. All 15 staff will initially join the Fusion5 IT Managed Services team and work from the Wellington office.

© Scoop Media

