Rockgas Is The Winner Of Canstar Blue’s 2024 Award For Most SatisfiedCustomers | Bottled Gas

Bottled gas is a versatile and affordable way to heat a home or fuel a kitchen, wherever you live in New Zealand. And if you use bottled gas in your home, it’s essential that your supply is not only reliable, but delivers great value for money, too.

To assist Kiwi bottled gas consumers make the right choices about their suppliers, each year Canstar Blue surveys hundreds of bottled gas users to discover which suppliers provide the best levels of customer service and value for money.

And this year, Canstar is proud to announce Rockgas as the winner of its Most Satisfied Customers | Bottled Gas Award.

Of the suppliers in our award survey, Rockgas is the only provider to earn a top 5-Star rating from its customers for Overall Satisfaction. Plus, it excels with 4-Star ratings in the two all-important award categories of Customer Service and Value for Money.

This year is the fourth time that Rockgas has won Canstar Blue’s top accolade in the seven years the award has been running, thus cementing the brand’s reputation as the nation’s best-rated bottled gas supplier.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand said of Rockgas’ award win:

“Rockgas has dominated our bottled gas awards since their inception, and this year’s win, yet again, shows that Rockgas isn’t just in the business of supplying bottled gas to its customers, it’s also delivering great customer service and value for money, too.

“To be rated No.1 in our awards once is a great achievement, so for Rockgas to earn that distinction for the fourth time in seven years from its customers, reveals that Rockgas really is the nation’s favourite bottled gas supplier.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Helen Murchison, GM Rockgas said: “We are thrilled to receive this award and thank our customers for their ongoing loyalty and support.

“I’m also really proud of what the Rockgas team has achieved. It’s through their hard work and commitment that we have won the Canstar Blue award once again.”

Rockgas is New Zealand’s largest LPG retail supplier, providing fast and reliable service to over 140,000 customers through a national network of branches and franchises. Rockgas delivers 45kg bottles to homes, to provide gas for cooking, heating and hot water. Ordering refills is quick and easy via the Rockgas app. Rockgas also operates a network of over 120 refill locations to service 9kg BBQ bottles.

Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Bottled Gas Award

Canstar Blue’s latest Most Satisfied Customers | Bottled Gas Award is based on a survey of 377 Kiwi bottled gas customers, who rated their suppliers across categories including: Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service and Value for Money.

Canstar Blue’s Bottled Gas Award is designed to help consumers make more informed choices and sits alongside Canstar Blue’s other utility and telco awards, covering electricity, broadband, mains gas and mobile phones.

© Scoop Media

