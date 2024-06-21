ANZ Ready To Support Northland Customers

ANZ Bank New Zealand (ANZ NZ) has support available for customers in Te Tai Tokerau impacted by power outages.

Lorraine Mapu, ANZ Managing Director of Business and Agri, said: “Northland businesses have faced a challenging time with the ongoing disruption to major roading networks following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Yesterday’s power outages forced many of our business and farming customers to shut up shop, we know this comes at a particularly tough time.

“We want to reassure our business, farming and personal customers the bank is here to work with them in the days and months ahead.”

Targeted assistance is available for business and farming customers, like temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments or moving to interest only to help ease some financial pressure.

“Our team will be reaching out to our small and medium sized business customers this week to see what else is needed,” Ms Mapu said.

“We encourage personal and home loan customers to talk to us if they need to relieve pressure on their financial situation. There may be a range of ways we could help, such as restructuring their home loan repayments or providing access to an overdraft facility.”

ANZ’s Te Tai Tokerau branches are open as per normal hours today and ATMs are back up and running.

Business and Agri customers should speak to their Relationship Manager to discuss the impact on their business and their funding requirements.

All other customers should contact us on 0800 269 296.

