Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZ Ready To Support Northland Customers

Friday, 21 June 2024, 8:59 am
Press Release: ANZ Bank

ANZ Bank New Zealand (ANZ NZ) has support available for customers in Te Tai Tokerau impacted by power outages.

Lorraine Mapu, ANZ Managing Director of Business and Agri, said: “Northland businesses have faced a challenging time with the ongoing disruption to major roading networks following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Yesterday’s power outages forced many of our business and farming customers to shut up shop, we know this comes at a particularly tough time.

“We want to reassure our business, farming and personal customers the bank is here to work with them in the days and months ahead.”

Targeted assistance is available for business and farming customers, like temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments or moving to interest only to help ease some financial pressure.

“Our team will be reaching out to our small and medium sized business customers this week to see what else is needed,” Ms Mapu said.

“We encourage personal and home loan customers to talk to us if they need to relieve pressure on their financial situation. There may be a range of ways we could help, such as restructuring their home loan repayments or providing access to an overdraft facility.”

ANZ’s Te Tai Tokerau branches are open as per normal hours today and ATMs are back up and running.

Business and Agri customers should speak to their Relationship Manager to discuss the impact on their business and their funding requirements.

All other customers should contact us on 0800 269 296.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Get on top of your money

ANZ has been helping New Zealanders get on top of their money ever since we opened for business in 1840. We were New Zealand's first bank and today we have a large network of full-service branches and ATMs, and talented people across the country.

We're passionate about helping our customers make their money work harder and equipping them to make better financial decisions. Whether it's travelling the world, buying a home, building a business, investing for the future or protecting their family's future, we use our financial strength and expertise to help make it happen.

Through our sponsorships, our Staff Foundation and thousands of staff volunteer hours each year, we support causes that make a difference to New Zealanders.

Contact ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 