Commission To Issue Statement Of Unresolved Issues On Proposed Foodstuffs Merger

The Commerce Commission has decided to issue a Statement of Unresolved Issues for the application from Foodstuffs North Island Limited and Foodstuffs South Island Limited seeking clearance to merge.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues will be published on the Commission’s case register in due course, and will outline the Commission’s provisional competition issues with the proposed merger. The Statement of Unresolved Issues will invite submissions from Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island and other interested parties.

A Statement of Unresolved Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission was originally scheduled to make a decision by 21 June 2024. However an extension of time has been agreed between the Commission, Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island. The new decision date is 1 October 2024.

Background

Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island currently operate as separate co-operatives that focus on serving the island in which they are located. With the proposed merger, Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island would merge to become a single national grocery entity.

