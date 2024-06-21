Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission To Issue Statement Of Unresolved Issues On Proposed Foodstuffs Merger

Friday, 21 June 2024, 10:11 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has decided to issue a Statement of Unresolved Issues for the application from Foodstuffs North Island Limited and Foodstuffs South Island Limited seeking clearance to merge.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues will be published on the Commission’s case register in due course, and will outline the Commission’s provisional competition issues with the proposed merger. The Statement of Unresolved Issues will invite submissions from Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island and other interested parties.

A Statement of Unresolved Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger. 

The Commission was originally scheduled to make a decision by 21 June 2024. However an extension of time has been agreed between the Commission, Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island. The new decision date is 1 October 2024.

Background

Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island currently operate as separate co-operatives that focus on serving the island in which they are located. With the proposed merger, Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island would merge to become a single national grocery entity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 