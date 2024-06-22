Ferry Grounding Shows Importance Of A Resilient Cook Strait Connection

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand Interim CEO Dom Kalasih says the grounding of the Cook Strait ferry Aratere on Friday night demonstrates the urgent need for KiwiRail and the Government to replace the aging Interislander fleet, and ensure adequate maintenance of its existing vessels.

"It’s fortunate that this incident didn't result in any injuries. We could have been looking at something much more serious. KiwiRail and the Government need to take all practical steps to safeguard passengers and ensure a secure freight connection between the North and South Islands" Mr Kalasih says.

"This is another example of a major failure of a ferry in just over 18 months, after the Kaitaki lost power off Wellington last year. The road freight sector has demonstrated considerable resilience in dealing with ferry disruptions, but we need to see an enduring solution achieved as soon as possible."

"Apart from the threat to people’s lives, these sorts of breakdowns disrupt freight shipments between the islands. Delays can put time sensitive freight at risk and can interfere with truck drivers' work time compliance (rest time requirements). The Cook Strait is a continuation of SH1 and we just can’t have these sorts of disruptions."

"We need the expert Ministerial Advisory Group tasked with providing independent advice and assurance on the future of KiwiRail’s inter-island ferry service to progress with urgency, and then see a swift response from the Government and KiwiRail."

"The Interislander fleet has had longstanding and persistent maintenance issues, and this is simply the latest, worrying development. We await further updates from KiwiRail and the Government".

