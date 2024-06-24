Another Step Towards City Rail Link Opening

A major step towards connecting City Rail Link (CRL) to the existing rail network will be carried out this Matariki long weekend.

New CRL signalling systems will be integrated with those already in operation, allowing trains to operate seamlessly and safely between the new tunnels and the existing network.

Signalling is essentially a sophisticated traffic light system for the railway network, showing drivers when trains can move safely and their route.

The work will be carried out by KiwiRail and Link Alliance on behalf of City Rail Link Limited (CRL Ltd) during a full rail network closure for the Matariki weekend (28 – 30 June). Other work during the closure includes electrification and Rail Network Rebuild work from Papakura to Pukekohe, Middlemore station upgrades and the new western power feed.

KiwiRail Chief Infrastructure Officer Andre Lovatt says CRL will be a game changer for how people travel across the city but the complexities and challenges of connecting new infrastructure with existing systems should not be underestimated.

“There will inevitably be integration complexities that result in disruption for passengers as we continue to carry out the huge scope of work to get ready for City Rail Link.

“We have designed this signalling system integration to minimise the risk of disruption to passengers in the morning peak following the Matariki network shut. This includes completing all the signalling data updates at the same time to reduce interface risks and reduce the likelihood that normal train operations at Waitematā (Britomart) will be disrupted, even if the CRL elements aren’t completed during the long weekend.”

CRL Ltd’s Chief Executive, Dr Sean Sweeney says that evidence from projects overseas tells us the testing and commissioning phase, which the CRL project has entered, is the most complicated phase of building a new railway.

“New Zealand has never built an underground metro railway before. Simply put, it is a case of not always knowing what we don’t know until we commission and test it.

“Before passengers can use City Rail Link, we need to carry out a huge programme of testing, commissioning and system integration in conjunction with our partners, KiwiRail and Auckland Transport. Not only do individual systems need to work as planned, but all the systems need to work together, as expected,” Dr Sweeney says.

Auckland Transport Director Public Transport and Active Modes Stacey van der Putten says rail replacement buses will be operating for those who need to travel during Matariki weekend while this vital piece of work is being completed.

“We are very aware our rail customers have experienced frequent disruptions lately, including recent industrial action. We’re grateful for their ongoing patience and support while our partners work hard towards making rail easier, better connected and more reliable for Aucklanders.

Notes:

CRL Ltd, Auckland Transport and KiwiRail are working together to deliver the better-connected network with faster, more frequent, and reliable trains that City Rail Link will bring as quickly as possible.

The signalling updates are being implemented at Morningside (including Maungawhau), Newmarket, Quay Park and Waitematā (Britomart) and Penrose. These important changes will integrate the CRL into the existing inner part of the Auckland rail network.

Signalling data updates at Waitematā (Britomart) are also part of the process to allow for the through running of trains when CRL opens.

The update will bring online and integrate the new CRL signalling equipment rooms.

The signal update has been designed in a way that reduces the likelihood of disruption to normal train operations at Waitematā (Britomart) if the CRL elements are not completed in time.

We are completing all the updates at the same time to reduce the interface risks of multiple smaller updates.

A test train will run on Sunday to certify the signals have been successfully integrated.

Buses will replace all trains, and a Puhinui Express bus will run from Waitematā Station to Puhinui Station via Newmarket to keep customers connected to the airport.

City Rail Link testing and commissioning:

Testing and commissioning everything is a complex operation that will take months. Not only does each system need to work as planned, but all the systems need to work together in integration.

This includes integration between the: Newly installed infrastructure and systems of the CRL Existing systems on the trains Existing wider rail network systems Existing Auckland Transport IT and communication systems.

Each of the 260 train drivers required to operate the CRL will need to undertake three months of training.

City Rail Link Benefits:

More reliable trains

A better-connected rail network and better connections to other modes of transport

Improved access across the region, but especially the city centre.

Double the number of people within 30 minutes of NZ’s biggest employment hub.

An attractive alternative to travelling by car, which means less congestion for people who need the roads.

Better health and environmental outcomes.

Significant commercial and residential opportunities around the stations.

