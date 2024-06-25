Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Know Your Public Holiday Rights And Responsibilities This Matariki

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: MBIE

This Friday 28 June 2024 celebrates the rising of Matariki and MBIE’s Labour Inspectorate is reminding employers and employees of their rights and responsibilities during this public holiday.

Labour Inspectorate Compliance Manager - Northern David Milne says it’s important for employees to know their minimum rights on public holidays, and for employers to understand their obligations.

“If a public holiday falls on a day that employees would otherwise be working, the employer must still pay them a full paid day off,” says David.

“If employees are working on a public holiday, then they’re entitled to be paid time and a half, and they may also get an alternative day off.”

Unlike Christmas Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and until 1pm on Anzac Day, there are no trading restrictions for Matariki or other public holidays.

Employees can only be made to work on a public holiday if it falls on a day that they would normally be working, or if their employment agreement confirms that they should be working on the public holiday.

© Scoop Media

